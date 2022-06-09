Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Wiring Harness Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Material

Film Tape

Duct Tape

Sponge Tape

Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Pssenger Car

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

TESA

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

DIC

Henkel

NITOMS

Lintec

Coroplast Tape

Shanghai Yongguan Zhongcheng New Material Technology (Group)

Suzhou Hanshuo Yongle Tape

Shanghai Lingguan New Material Technology

Globetape

Wanshida Tape (Hubei)

Achem Technology Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Wiring Harness Tape market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Wiring Harness Tape with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Wiring Harness Tape submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Wiring Harness Tape companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Material

2.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Segment by Material

2.1.1 Film Tape

2.1.2 Duct Tape

2.1.3 Sponge Tape

2.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size by Material

2.2.1 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Value, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Volume, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size by Material

2.3.1 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Value, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Volume, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Vehicle

3.1.2 Pssenger Car

3.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Wiring Harness Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TESA

7.1.1 TESA Corporation Information

7.1.2 TESA Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TESA Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TESA Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 TESA Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 Nitto Denko Corporation

7.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nitto Denko Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Development

7.4 DIC

7.4.1 DIC Corporation Information

7.4.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DIC Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DIC Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 DIC Recent Development

7.5 Henkel

7.5.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Henkel Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Henkel Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.6 NITOMS

7.6.1 NITOMS Corporation Information

7.6.2 NITOMS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NITOMS Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NITOMS Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 NITOMS Recent Development

7.7 Lintec

7.7.1 Lintec Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lintec Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lintec Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lintec Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Lintec Recent Development

7.8 Coroplast Tape

7.8.1 Coroplast Tape Corporation Information

7.8.2 Coroplast Tape Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Coroplast Tape Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Coroplast Tape Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Coroplast Tape Recent Development

7.9 Shanghai Yongguan Zhongcheng New Material Technology (Group)

7.9.1 Shanghai Yongguan Zhongcheng New Material Technology (Group) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai Yongguan Zhongcheng New Material Technology (Group) Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shanghai Yongguan Zhongcheng New Material Technology (Group) Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shanghai Yongguan Zhongcheng New Material Technology (Group) Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Shanghai Yongguan Zhongcheng New Material Technology (Group) Recent Development

7.10 Suzhou Hanshuo Yongle Tape

7.10.1 Suzhou Hanshuo Yongle Tape Corporation Information

7.10.2 Suzhou Hanshuo Yongle Tape Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Suzhou Hanshuo Yongle Tape Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Suzhou Hanshuo Yongle Tape Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Suzhou Hanshuo Yongle Tape Recent Development

7.11 Shanghai Lingguan New Material Technology

7.11.1 Shanghai Lingguan New Material Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Lingguan New Material Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shanghai Lingguan New Material Technology Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shanghai Lingguan New Material Technology Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Shanghai Lingguan New Material Technology Recent Development

7.12 Globetape

7.12.1 Globetape Corporation Information

7.12.2 Globetape Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Globetape Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Globetape Products Offered

7.12.5 Globetape Recent Development

7.13 Wanshida Tape (Hubei)

7.13.1 Wanshida Tape (Hubei) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wanshida Tape (Hubei) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wanshida Tape (Hubei) Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wanshida Tape (Hubei) Products Offered

7.13.5 Wanshida Tape (Hubei) Recent Development

7.14 Achem Technology Corporation

7.14.1 Achem Technology Corporation Corporation Information

7.14.2 Achem Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Achem Technology Corporation Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Achem Technology Corporation Products Offered

7.14.5 Achem Technology Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Distributors

8.3 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Distributors

8.5 Automotive Wiring Harness Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

