By 2028,the Global Heating Element Market Size is Estimated to be USD 12990 Million

Heating element is a heating device converts electricity into heat through the process of resistive or Joule heating. Electric current passing through the element encounters resistance, resulting in heating of the element. Unlike the peltier effect, this process is independent of the direction of current flow.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Heating Element market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9552.6 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12990 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period 2022-2028.

Heating Element is mainly classified into the following types: Flexible Heaters, Immersion Heaters, Tubular Heaters, Circulation Heaters, Band Heaters, Strip Heaters and Coil Heaters. Tubular Heaters is the most widely used type which takes up about 26.92% of the total values in 2021. Heating Element has wide range of applications, such as Chemical & Plastics Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Appliances and Transportation. And Appliances was the most widely used area which took up about 56.12% of the global total in 2021.

As for Global Electric Heater market, there are several key players, like Zoppas, NIBE, Watlow (Tinicum). The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

