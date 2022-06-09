Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial 3D Printing Materials are special Materials used for Industrial 3D Printing, mainly Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial 3D Printing Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Industrial 3D Printing Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial 3D Printing Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial 3D Printing Materials include 3D System, Arkema, Royal DSM, ExOne Company, Stratasys, General Electric, EOS GmbH Electro, Materialise and Sandvik and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial 3D Printing Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plastic
Metal
Ceramic
Others
Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace & defense
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Construction
Others (Electronics, Education, Food, etc.)
Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial 3D Printing Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial 3D Printing Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial 3D Printing Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Industrial 3D Printing Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3D System
Arkema
Royal DSM
ExOne Company
Stratasys
General Electric
EOS GmbH Electro
Materialise
Sandvik
Höganäs AB
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial 3D Printing Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial 3D Printing Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial 3D Printing Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial 3D Printing Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial
