Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial 3D Printing Materials are special Materials used for Industrial 3D Printing, mainly Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial 3D Printing Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global top five Industrial 3D Printing Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial 3D Printing Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial 3D Printing Materials include 3D System, Arkema, Royal DSM, ExOne Company, Stratasys, General Electric, EOS GmbH Electro, Materialise and Sandvik and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial 3D Printing Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Others

Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace & defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others (Electronics, Education, Food, etc.)

Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Industrial 3D Printing Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial 3D Printing Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Industrial 3D Printing Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial 3D Printing Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Industrial 3D Printing Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3D System

Arkema

Royal DSM

ExOne Company

Stratasys

General Electric

EOS GmbH Electro

Materialise

Sandvik

Höganäs AB

