Sports Resin Composites Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sports composites are novel materials comprising mixtures of resins. In sports composites, fibers are reinforced and are used to fortify the matrix in terms of strength and stiffness. These are used for manufacturing sports goods such as golf clubsgolf sticks, skies & snowboards, hockey sticks, rackets, fishing rods, and bicycles, among others. The use of composites in the sporting & recreation applications increases performance because they provide density and stiffness to sports goods which other traditional metals cannot provide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Resin Composites in global, including the following market information:

The global Sports Resin Composites market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Resin Composites include Topkey Corporation, Fujikura Composites, Callway Golf, True Temper, Prokennex, Toray Industries, Teijin Ltd., Hexion Inc. and SGL Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sports Resin Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Resin Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Sports Resin Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Resin Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Resin Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Resin Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Resin Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Resin Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Resin Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Resin Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Resin Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Resin Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Resin Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Resin Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Resin Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Resin Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Resin Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Resin Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Resin Composites Companies

4 Sights by Product

