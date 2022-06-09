Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pharmaceutical Grade
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Segment by Application
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Food Industry
Tobacco Industry
By Company
Sepidan Osareh
F&C Licorice
Norevo GmbH
Maruzen Pharmaceuticals
Aushadhi Herbal
SK Bioland
Amruta Herbals
Sabinsa
Vee Kay International
Amsar
BotanicalsPlus
Phyto Life Sciences
Indus Extracts
Qinghai Lake Pharmaceutical
The Garden of Naturalsolution
Jarchem Industries
Carrubba
Actives International
Bioveda Naturals
Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology
Spec-Chem Industry
AQIA
Croda
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Food Grade
1.2.4 Feed Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetic
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Tobacco Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Production
2.1 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extrac
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Sales Market Report 2021
Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Market Research Report 2021
Global Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition