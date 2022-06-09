Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom in global, including the following market information:

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C9 Solvent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom include Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips, SK, Calumet, Idemitsu, BP and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C9 Solvent

C10 Solvent

Other

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Rubber & Resin

Printing Inks

Industrial Cleaning

Other

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

ExxonMobil

Total

Chevron Phillips

SK

Calumet

Idemitsu

BP

DuPont

Citgo

Reliance

KAPCO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum) Heavy Arom Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent Naphtha (Petroleum)

