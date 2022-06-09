Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Industrial Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Industrial Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Die Casting
Permanent Molding Casting
Sand Casting
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace & Military
Engineering Machinery
General Industrial Machinery
Others
By Company
Alcoa
Draxton
Metal Technologies, Inc.
Dynacast
Gibbs Die Casting
Chassix
Ryobi
Bodine Aluminum
Nemak
Martinrea Honsel
Endurance
Henan Chalco Aluminum Fabrication Co., Ltd.
Leggett & Platt
United Company Rusal
Rockman Industries
Alcast Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Industrial Casting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Die Casting
1.2.3 Permanent Molding Casting
1.2.4 Sand Casting
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace & Military
1.3.4 Engineering Machinery
1.3.5 General Industrial Machinery
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Revenue by R
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Aluminum Industrial Casting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Sales Market Report 2021
Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Market Research Report 2021
Global Aluminum Industrial Casting Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition