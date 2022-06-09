Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Pipe Covering in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fiberglass Pipe Covering companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiberglass Pipe Covering market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.5-1.0 In Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Pipe Covering include Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Visionary Industrial Insulation, Johns Manville, Thermwell Products, Manson Insulation, Hebei ShouChuang composites manufacturing and Unimax Seals Company Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiberglass Pipe Covering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.5-1.0 In
1.0-1.5 In
1.5-2.5 In
Above 2.5 In
Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Domestic Hot & Cold Water Pipes
Hot Water Heating Pipes
High Temperature Pipes
Dual Temperature Pipes
Others
Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiberglass Pipe Covering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiberglass Pipe Covering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiberglass Pipe Covering sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fiberglass Pipe Covering sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Knauf Insulation
Owens Corning
Visionary Industrial Insulation
Johns Manville
Thermwell Products
Manson Insulation
Hebei ShouChuang composites manufacturing
Unimax Seals Company Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiberglass Pipe Covering Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Pipe Covering Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Companies
4 S
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/