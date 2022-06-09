Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Pipe Covering in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fiberglass Pipe Covering companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Pipe Covering market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.5-1.0 In Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Pipe Covering include Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Visionary Industrial Insulation, Johns Manville, Thermwell Products, Manson Insulation, Hebei ShouChuang composites manufacturing and Unimax Seals Company Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiberglass Pipe Covering manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.5-1.0 In

1.0-1.5 In

1.5-2.5 In

Above 2.5 In

Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Domestic Hot & Cold Water Pipes

Hot Water Heating Pipes

High Temperature Pipes

Dual Temperature Pipes

Others

Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Pipe Covering revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Pipe Covering revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Pipe Covering sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fiberglass Pipe Covering sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Visionary Industrial Insulation

Johns Manville

Thermwell Products

Manson Insulation

Hebei ShouChuang composites manufacturing

Unimax Seals Company Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Pipe Covering Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Pipe Covering Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Pipe Covering Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Pipe Covering Companies

