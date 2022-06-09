Global Industrial Grade Propionic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Industrial Grade Propionic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Grade Propionic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Carbonyl Synthesis
Reppe Method
By-product Method
Segment by Application
Stabilizers
Plasticizers
Coatings Additives
Lubricants
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticides
Perfumes
Food Additives
Chemical Intermediates
Others
By Company
BASF
Dow
Perstorp
Eastman
Sasol
BASF-YPC.Co.,Ltd.
Yancheng Huade
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
