Herbicide Intermediate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Herbicides are agents that kill weeds completely or selectively.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Herbicide Intermediate in global, including the following market information:

Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Herbicide Intermediate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Herbicide Intermediate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sulfonylurea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Herbicide Intermediate include Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, ADAMA, Nufarm, Lanxess and FMC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Herbicide Intermediate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Herbicide Intermediate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sulfonylurea

Imidazolinones

Tebuthiuron

Quinclorac

Others

Global Herbicide Intermediate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Global Herbicide Intermediate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Herbicide Intermediate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Herbicide Intermediate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Herbicide Intermediate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Herbicide Intermediate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Syngenta

Bayer

BASF

DowDuPont

Monsanto

ADAMA

Nufarm

Lanxess

FMC

Tagros Chemicals

Bailing Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

Cidic Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Qisheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Herbicide Intermediate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Herbicide Intermediate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Herbicide Intermediate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Herbicide Intermediate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Herbicide Intermediate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Herbicide Intermediate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Herbicide Intermediate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Herbicide Intermediate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Herbicide Intermediate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Herbicide Intermediate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Herbicide Intermediate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Herbicide Intermediate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Herbicide Intermediate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Herbicide Intermediate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

