Herbicide Intermediate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Herbicides are agents that kill weeds completely or selectively.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Herbicide Intermediate in global, including the following market information:
Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Herbicide Intermediate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Herbicide Intermediate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sulfonylurea Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Herbicide Intermediate include Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, DowDuPont, Monsanto, ADAMA, Nufarm, Lanxess and FMC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Herbicide Intermediate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Herbicide Intermediate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sulfonylurea
Imidazolinones
Tebuthiuron
Quinclorac
Others
Global Herbicide Intermediate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Forestry
Others
Global Herbicide Intermediate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Herbicide Intermediate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Herbicide Intermediate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Herbicide Intermediate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Herbicide Intermediate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Herbicide Intermediate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Syngenta
Bayer
BASF
DowDuPont
Monsanto
ADAMA
Nufarm
Lanxess
FMC
Tagros Chemicals
Bailing Agrochemical Co. Ltd.
Cidic Co. Ltd.
Nanjing Qisheng Chemical Co. Ltd.
