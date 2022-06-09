Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Less than 10FT
10-20FT
20-30FT
Above 10FT
Segment by Application
Light-sport Aircraft (LSA)
Ultralight Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
eVTOL Aircraft
By Company
Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc.
GALAXY GRS s.r.o.
Stratos 07, s.r.o.
Indemnis, Inc.
Opale Parachutes
Mars Parachutes
Drone Rescue Systems GmbH
ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd.
Fruity Chutes
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Less than 10FT
1.2.3 10-20FT
1.2.4 20-30FT
1.2.5 Above 10FT
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Light-sport Aircraft (LSA)
1.3.3 Ultralight Aircraft
1.3.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
1.3.5 eVTOL Aircraft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Aircraft Ballistic Recovery System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Aircraft B
