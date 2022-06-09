Industrial Degreasing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Degreaser is a cleaning agent that works by removing water-insoluble substances from hard surfaces. Grease, oil, and other similar materials are commonly removed from machine parts, tools, hard surfaces, and other areas using industrial degreasers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Degreasing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Industrial Degreasing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Degreasing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Light Duty Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Degreasing Agent include Carroll Company, Nyco Products Company, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Baron-Blakeslee Sfc Inc., Stepan Company, NGCT Cleansys Pvt. Ltd., ABRO Industries, Inc., BG Products, Inc. and Auto Industrial Marine Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Degreasing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Concrete Surface

Metal Surface

Motors

Non-Aluminium Equipment

Others

Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Degreasing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Degreasing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Degreasing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Industrial Degreasing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carroll Company

Nyco Products Company

Elevance Renewable Sciences

Baron-Blakeslee Sfc Inc.

Stepan Company

NGCT Cleansys Pvt. Ltd.

ABRO Industries, Inc.

BG Products, Inc.

Auto Industrial Marine Chemicals

3M Company

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Degreasing Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Degreasing Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Degreasing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Degreasing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Degreasing Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Degreasing Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Degreasing Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

