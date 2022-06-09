Glass Padded Nylon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nylon is a typical designation for an own circle of relatives of artificial polymers composed of polyamides that are essentially repeating units related through amide links. It is a silk-like thermoplastic, usually crafted from petroleum, that may be melt-processed into fibers, films, or shapes Glass-padded nylon is made by adding glass powder to nylon resin or extruding plastic with glass fiber. Glass-filled nylon is known for its mechanical properties such as high tensile strength and low shrinkage at higher temperatures and has high hardness. These characteristics help it be used to manufacture engineering components used in various industries, such as the automotive and aerospace industries that require extremely high rigidity, high heat resistance and low wear.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Padded Nylon in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Padded Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Padded Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Glass Padded Nylon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Padded Nylon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyamide 6 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Padded Nylon include BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lanxess, DowDuPont Inc, Royal DSM N.V., Ensinger GmbH, Arkema, SABIC and Evonik and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Padded Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Padded Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glass Padded Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 66

Others

Global Glass Padded Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glass Padded Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Global Glass Padded Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Glass Padded Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Padded Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Padded Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Padded Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Glass Padded Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Lanxess

DowDuPont Inc

Royal DSM N.V.

Ensinger GmbH

Arkema

SABIC

Evonik

Ascend Performance Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Padded Nylon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Padded Nylon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Padded Nylon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Padded Nylon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Padded Nylon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Padded Nylon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Padded Nylon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Padded Nylon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Padded Nylon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Padded Nylon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Padded Nylon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Padded Nylon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Padded Nylon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Padded Nylon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Padded Nylon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Padded Nylon Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Padded Nylon Market Siz

