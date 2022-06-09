St. John’s Wort Leaf Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
St. John's wort is a plant with yellow, star-shaped flowers and five petals that grows in Europe, North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Eastern Asia. The plant grows in sunny, well-drained areas. It grows to be 50-100 cm tall.
This report contains market size and forecasts of St. John's Wort Leaf Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five St. John's Wort Leaf Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of St. John's Wort Leaf Extract include Bio-Botanica, FLAVEX Naturextrakte, Maypro Industries, Carrubba, Bristol Botanicals, Tianhong Biotech, Natural Factors Nutritional Products and YAAN TIMES BIOTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the St. John's Wort Leaf Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Liquid
Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Pharma Industry
Personal Care
Others
Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies St. John's Wort Leaf Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies St. John's Wort Leaf Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies St. John's Wort Leaf Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies St. John's Wort Leaf Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bio-Botanica
FLAVEX Naturextrakte
Maypro Industries
Carrubba
Bristol Botanicals
Tianhong Biotech
Natural Factors Nutritional Products
YAAN TIMES BIOTECH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 St. John's Wort Leaf Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
