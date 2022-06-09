Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
K12 Online Tutoring market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global K12 Online Tutoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pre-Kindergarten
Kindergarten
Primary School
Junior High School
High School
Segment by Application
STEM Courses
Language Courses
Other Courses
By Company
Omega Learning Center
The Tutoring Center
GradePower Learning
Huntington Learning Centers
JEI Learning Centers
Sylvan Learning
Tutor Doctor
Mathnasium Learning Centers
Eye Level Learning
Kumon
Neworiental
Tomorrow Advancing Life
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pre-Kindergarten
1.2.3 Kindergarten
1.2.4 Primary School
1.2.5 Junior High School
1.2.6 High School
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 STEM Courses
1.3.3 Language Courses
1.3.4 Other Courses
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global K12 Online Tutoring Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 K12 Online Tutoring Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 K12 Online Tutoring Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 K12 Online Tutoring Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 K12 Online Tutoring Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 K12 Online Tutoring Market Dynamics
2.3.1 K12 Online Tutoring Industry Trends
2.3.2 K12 Online Tutoring Market Drivers
2.3.3 K12 Online Tutoring Market Challenges
2.3.4 K12 Online Tutoring Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top K12 Online Tutoring Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top K12 Online Tutoring Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global K12 Online Tutoring Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
