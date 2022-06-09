Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fiberglass Shingles market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiberglass Shingles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fiberglass Shingles market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Three-Tab Fiberglass Shingle accounting for % of the Fiberglass Shingles global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Commercial Roofing was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Fiberglass Shingles Scope and Market Size

Fiberglass Shingles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiberglass Shingles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fiberglass Shingles market size by players, by Plating Thickness and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Three-Tab Fiberglass Shingle

Architectural Fiberglass Shingles

Segment by Application

Commercial Roofing

Home Roofing

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Victorian PLUS

Taylor-Made Roofing

GAF

PABCO

Owens Corning

Tamko

CertainTeed

Roofing & Siding

IKO Industries Inc.

Nextgen Roofing

Atlas Roofing

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Fiberglass Shinglescompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiberglass Shingles Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fiberglass Shingles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fiberglass Shingles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fiberglass Shingles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fiberglass Shingles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fiberglass Shingles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fiberglass Shingles Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fiberglass Shingles Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fiberglass Shingles Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fiberglass Shingles Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fiberglass Shingles Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fiberglass Shingles Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Three-Tab Fiberglass Shingle

2.1.2 Architectural Fiberglass Shingles

2.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fiberglass Shingles Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fiberglass Shingles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fiberglass Shingles Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Roofing

3.1.2 Home Roofing

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fiberglass Shingles Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fiberglass Shingles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fiberglass Shingles Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fiberglass Shingles Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fiberglass Shingles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fiberglass Shingles Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fiberglass Shingles in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fiberglass Shingles Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fiberglass Shingles Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fiberglass Shingles Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fiberglass Shingles Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fiberglass Shingles Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fiberglass Shingles Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fiberglass Shingles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fiberglass Shingles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fiberglass Shingles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fiberglass Shingles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Shingles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Shingles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fiberglass Shingles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fiberglass Shingles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fiberglass Shingles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fiberglass Shingles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Shingles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fiberglass Shingles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Victorian PLUS

7.1.1 Victorian PLUS Corporation Information

7.1.2 Victorian PLUS Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Victorian PLUS Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Victorian PLUS Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.1.5 Victorian PLUS Recent Development

7.2 Taylor-Made Roofing

7.2.1 Taylor-Made Roofing Corporation Information

7.2.2 Taylor-Made Roofing Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Taylor-Made Roofing Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Taylor-Made Roofing Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.2.5 Taylor-Made Roofing Recent Development

7.3 GAF

7.3.1 GAF Corporation Information

7.3.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GAF Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GAF Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.3.5 GAF Recent Development

7.4 PABCO

7.4.1 PABCO Corporation Information

7.4.2 PABCO Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 PABCO Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 PABCO Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.4.5 PABCO Recent Development

7.5 Owens Corning

7.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.5.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Owens Corning Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Owens Corning Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.5.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.6 Tamko

7.6.1 Tamko Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tamko Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tamko Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tamko Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.6.5 Tamko Recent Development

7.7 CertainTeed

7.7.1 CertainTeed Corporation Information

7.7.2 CertainTeed Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 CertainTeed Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CertainTeed Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.7.5 CertainTeed Recent Development

7.8 Roofing & Siding

7.8.1 Roofing & Siding Corporation Information

7.8.2 Roofing & Siding Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Roofing & Siding Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Roofing & Siding Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.8.5 Roofing & Siding Recent Development

7.9 IKO Industries Inc.

7.9.1 IKO Industries Inc. Corporation Information

7.9.2 IKO Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 IKO Industries Inc. Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 IKO Industries Inc. Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.9.5 IKO Industries Inc. Recent Development

7.10 Nextgen Roofing

7.10.1 Nextgen Roofing Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nextgen Roofing Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nextgen Roofing Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nextgen Roofing Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.10.5 Nextgen Roofing Recent Development

7.11 Atlas Roofing

7.11.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Atlas Roofing Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Atlas Roofing Fiberglass Shingles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Atlas Roofing Fiberglass Shingles Products Offered

7.11.5 Atlas Roofing Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fiberglass Shingles Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fiberglass Shingles Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fiberglass Shingles Distributors

8.3 Fiberglass Shingles Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fiberglass Shingles Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fiberglass Shingles Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fiberglass Shingles Distributors

8.5 Fiberglass Shingles Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

