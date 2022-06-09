Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hotmelt adhesive, also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive, which is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters, designed to be applied using a hot glue gun.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 20 Percent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, DIC Corporation, Estron Chemicals Inc. and Pioneer Chemical Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market, by Active Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Active Content, 2021 (%)

Up to 20 Percent

21-40 Percent

Above 40 Percent

Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical

Construction

Infrastructure

Consumer Durables

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Others

Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

DIC Corporation

Estron Chemicals Inc.

Pioneer Chemical Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Active Content

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Player

