Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hotmelt adhesive, also known as hot glue, is a form of thermoplastic adhesive, which is commonly sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters, designed to be applied using a hot glue gun.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Up to 20 Percent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, DIC Corporation, Estron Chemicals Inc. and Pioneer Chemical Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market, by Active Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Active Content, 2021 (%)
Up to 20 Percent
21-40 Percent
Above 40 Percent
Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Medical
Construction
Infrastructure
Consumer Durables
Food & Beverages
Personal Care
Others
Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
DIC Corporation
Estron Chemicals Inc.
Pioneer Chemical Co.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Active Content
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Resin Hotmelt Adhesive Agent Player
