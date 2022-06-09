Global Black Currant Seed Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Black Currant Seed Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Black Currant Seed Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
13?GLA(?-Linolenic Acid )
14?GLA(?-Linolenic Acid )
15?GLA(?-Linolenic Acid )
Segment by Application
Medicine
Health Care
Food
Cosmetic
Other
By Company
EPC Natural Products
OQEMA
Esperis
Northstar Lipids
Biocosmethic
A&A Fratelli Parodi
Green Source Organics
All Organic Treasures
New Directions Aromatics
Dow
Shenyang Phytocare Ingredients
Aromtech Oy
Caribbean Natural
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Black Currant Seed Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 13?GLA(?-Linolenic Acid )
1.2.3 14?GLA(?-Linolenic Acid )
1.2.4 15?GLA(?-Linolenic Acid )
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medicine
1.3.3 Health Care
1.3.4 Food
1.3.5 Cosmetic
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Production
2.1 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Black Currant Seed Oil Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Blac
