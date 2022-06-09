Global Edge AI Processor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Edge AI Processor market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge AI Processor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Segment by Application
Smart Home & City
Smart Driving
Industrial Automation
Video Surveillance
Drones
Other
By Company
Amazon
Intel
Alibaba Cloud Computing Co. Ltd.
Inspur
Horizon Robotics
Microsoft
Huawei
CEVA
MediaTek
Spreadtrum Communications
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Machine Learning
1.2.3 Natural Language Processing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smart Home & City
1.3.3 Smart Driving
1.3.4 Industrial Automation
1.3.5 Video Surveillance
1.3.6 Drones
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Edge AI Processor Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Edge AI Processor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Edge AI Processor Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Edge AI Processor Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Edge AI Processor Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Edge AI Processor Industry Trends
2.3.2 Edge AI Processor Market Drivers
2.3.3 Edge AI Processor Market Challenges
2.3.4 Edge AI Processor Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Edge AI Processor Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Edge AI Processor Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Edge AI Processor Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Edge
