Global Edge AI Processor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Edge AI Processor market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge AI Processor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Segment by Application

Smart Home & City

Smart Driving

Industrial Automation

Video Surveillance

Drones

Other

By Company

Amazon

Intel

Alibaba Cloud Computing Co. Ltd.

Google

Inspur

Horizon Robotics

Microsoft

Huawei

CEVA

MediaTek

Spreadtrum Communications

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Machine Learning

1.2.3 Natural Language Processing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Smart Home & City

1.3.3 Smart Driving

1.3.4 Industrial Automation

1.3.5 Video Surveillance

1.3.6 Drones

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Edge AI Processor Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Edge AI Processor Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Edge AI Processor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Edge AI Processor Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Edge AI Processor Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Edge AI Processor Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Edge AI Processor Industry Trends

2.3.2 Edge AI Processor Market Drivers

2.3.3 Edge AI Processor Market Challenges

2.3.4 Edge AI Processor Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Edge AI Processor Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Edge AI Processor Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Edge AI Processor Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Edge

