Global Organic Aqua Feed Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Organic Aqua Feed market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Aqua Feed market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fish feed
Shrimp feed
Others
Segment by Application
Farming
Aquarium
Family Aquarium
Others
By Company
Anova Seafood BV
Organic Shrimp Farming Co. Ltd.
SalMar
Ristic GmbH
Artisan Fish LLC
Glenarm Organic Salmon
DOM Intentional
Omarsa S.A.
OSO
M Seafood Corp.
Aller Aqua A/S
Cargill
Beneo GmbH
Biomar A/S
Avanti Feeds Ltd
Alltech Inc.
Biomin GmbH
Charoen Pokphand Foods
Nutreco N.V.
Coppens International B.V.
New Hope Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Aqua Feed Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Aqua Feed Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fish feed
1.2.3 Shrimp feed
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Aqua Feed Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Farming
1.3.3 Aquarium
1.3.4 Family Aquarium
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Organic Aqua Feed Production
2.1 Global Organic Aqua Feed Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Organic Aqua Feed Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Organic Aqua Feed Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Organic Aqua Feed Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Organic Aqua Feed Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Organic Aqua Feed Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Organic Aqua Feed Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Organic Aqua Feed Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Organic Aqua Feed Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Organic Aqua Feed Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Organic Aqua Feed Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Organic Aqua Feed by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Organic A
