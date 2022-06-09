Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) Market 2022-2028 (Impact of Covid-19) | Zeiss,Fujifilm

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market.Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4783.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7641.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% during forecast period 2022-2028. Aerospace & Defense Industry accounting for % of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Ultrasonic Testing Equipment segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) include Zeiss, Fujifilm, General Electric, Shimadzu, and Comet Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Company

Zeiss

Fujifilm

General Electric

Shimadzu

Comet Group

Spellman

Olympus Corporation

Teledyne

Rigaku

Nikon

Werth

Marietta

VisiConsult

SEC

Vidisco

QSA Global

Sigray

Aolong Group

Unicomp Technology

Dandong NDT Equipment

Sanying Precision Instruments

SXRAY

Dothing Technologies

Segment by Type

Ultrasonic Testing Equipment

Magnetic Particle Testing Equipment

Visual Inspection Equipment

Radiography Testing Equipment

Penetrant Testing Equipment

Eddy Current Testing Equipment

Acoustic Emission Testing Equipment

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Infrastructure Industry

Power Generation Industry

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE), with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Non-Destructive Testing Equipment (NDTE) research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

