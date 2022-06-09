Global Insect Ingredient Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Insect Ingredient market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insect Ingredient market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Crickets
Caterpillars
Beetles
Grasshoppers
Ants
Mealworms
Others
Segment by Application
Food Processing Industry
Cosmetics
Nutraceutical
Others
By Company
Entomo Farms
Protix
Agriprotein Technologies
Haocheng Mealworms Inc.
Kreca Ento-Food BV.
Protifarm Holding NV
Chapul Cricket Protein
Exo Protein
Thailand Unique
Bitty Foods
Future Food Lab Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Insect Ingredient Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Insect Ingredient Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Crickets
1.2.3 Caterpillars
1.2.4 Beetles
1.2.5 Grasshoppers
1.2.6 Ants
1.2.7 Mealworms
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Insect Ingredient Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Processing Industry
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Nutraceutical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Insect Ingredient Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Insect Ingredient Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Insect Ingredient Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Insect Ingredient by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Insect Ingredient Sales by Manufacturers
