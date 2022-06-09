Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Monopolar accounting for % of the Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Liver Surgery was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Scope and Market Size

Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife market size by players, by Plating Thickness and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Monopolar

Bipolar

Segment by Application

Liver Surgery

Spleen Surgery

Thyroid Surgery

Breast Surgery

Lung Surgery

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

KENTAMED

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Bovie

ZERONE

Fazzini

Alan Electronic Systems

alsa apparecchi medicali

DRE Medical

LED SPA

Elektro-mag

Ackermann Instrumente

BPL

ITC

EMED

INSPITAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GMBH

Cosman Medical

Micromed Medizintechnik

Beijing Taktvoll Technology

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knifecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Product Introduction

1.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Industry Trends

1.5.2 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Drivers

1.5.3 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Challenges

1.5.4 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Monopolar

2.1.2 Bipolar

2.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Liver Surgery

3.1.2 Spleen Surgery

3.1.3 Thyroid Surgery

3.1.4 Breast Surgery

3.1.5 Lung Surgery

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife in 2021

4.2.3 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 KENTAMED

7.1.1 KENTAMED Corporation Information

7.1.2 KENTAMED Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 KENTAMED Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 KENTAMED Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.1.5 KENTAMED Recent Development

7.2 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

7.2.1 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.2.5 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH Recent Development

7.3 Bovie

7.3.1 Bovie Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bovie Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bovie Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bovie Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.3.5 Bovie Recent Development

7.4 ZERONE

7.4.1 ZERONE Corporation Information

7.4.2 ZERONE Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ZERONE Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ZERONE Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.4.5 ZERONE Recent Development

7.5 Fazzini

7.5.1 Fazzini Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fazzini Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fazzini Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fazzini Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.5.5 Fazzini Recent Development

7.6 Alan Electronic Systems

7.6.1 Alan Electronic Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alan Electronic Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alan Electronic Systems Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alan Electronic Systems Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.6.5 Alan Electronic Systems Recent Development

7.7 alsa apparecchi medicali

7.7.1 alsa apparecchi medicali Corporation Information

7.7.2 alsa apparecchi medicali Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 alsa apparecchi medicali Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 alsa apparecchi medicali Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.7.5 alsa apparecchi medicali Recent Development

7.8 DRE Medical

7.8.1 DRE Medical Corporation Information

7.8.2 DRE Medical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DRE Medical Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DRE Medical Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.8.5 DRE Medical Recent Development

7.9 LED SPA

7.9.1 LED SPA Corporation Information

7.9.2 LED SPA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 LED SPA Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 LED SPA Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.9.5 LED SPA Recent Development

7.10 Elektro-mag

7.10.1 Elektro-mag Corporation Information

7.10.2 Elektro-mag Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Elektro-mag Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Elektro-mag Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.10.5 Elektro-mag Recent Development

7.11 Ackermann Instrumente

7.11.1 Ackermann Instrumente Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ackermann Instrumente Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ackermann Instrumente Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ackermann Instrumente Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Products Offered

7.11.5 Ackermann Instrumente Recent Development

7.12 BPL

7.12.1 BPL Corporation Information

7.12.2 BPL Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BPL Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BPL Products Offered

7.12.5 BPL Recent Development

7.13 ITC

7.13.1 ITC Corporation Information

7.13.2 ITC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ITC Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ITC Products Offered

7.13.5 ITC Recent Development

7.14 EMED

7.14.1 EMED Corporation Information

7.14.2 EMED Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 EMED Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 EMED Products Offered

7.14.5 EMED Recent Development

7.15 INSPITAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GMBH

7.15.1 INSPITAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GMBH Corporation Information

7.15.2 INSPITAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GMBH Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 INSPITAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GMBH Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 INSPITAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GMBH Products Offered

7.15.5 INSPITAL MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GMBH Recent Development

7.16 Cosman Medical

7.16.1 Cosman Medical Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cosman Medical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cosman Medical Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cosman Medical Products Offered

7.16.5 Cosman Medical Recent Development

7.17 Micromed Medizintechnik

7.17.1 Micromed Medizintechnik Corporation Information

7.17.2 Micromed Medizintechnik Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Micromed Medizintechnik Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Micromed Medizintechnik Products Offered

7.17.5 Micromed Medizintechnik Recent Development

7.18 Beijing Taktvoll Technology

7.18.1 Beijing Taktvoll Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Beijing Taktvoll Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Beijing Taktvoll Technology Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Beijing Taktvoll Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Beijing Taktvoll Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Distributors

8.3 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Production Mode & Process

8.4 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Sales Channels

8.4.2 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Distributors

8.5 Surgical High Frequency Electrosurgical Knife Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

