FPC and FFC Connectors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States FPC and FFC Connectors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FPC and FFC Connectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the FPC and FFC Connectors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Thickness

Max 0.4mm

0.4-1mm

Min1mm

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Industrial

Medical Equipment

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Molex

Amphenol

Panasonic

TE Connectivity

HIROSE Electric Group

I-PEX

Wurth Elektronik

TE Connectivity

IRISO

DDK

JST

JAE

Omron

Samtec

Yamaichi Electronics

ACES Electronics

Kyocera AVX

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global FPC and FFC Connectors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of FPC and FFC Connectors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FPC and FFC Connectors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FPC and FFC Connectors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of FPC and FFC Connectors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> FPC and FFC Connectors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 FPC and FFC Connectors Product Introduction

1.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States FPC and FFC Connectors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 FPC and FFC Connectors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 FPC and FFC Connectors Industry Trends

1.5.2 FPC and FFC Connectors Market Drivers

1.5.3 FPC and FFC Connectors Market Challenges

1.5.4 FPC and FFC Connectors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Thickness

2.1 FPC and FFC Connectors Market Segment by Thickness

2.1.1 Max 0.4mm

2.1.2 0.4-1mm

2.1.3 Min1mm

2.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size by Thickness

2.2.1 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Value, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Volume, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size by Thickness

2.3.1 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Value, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Volume, by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Thickness (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 FPC and FFC Connectors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Telecommunications

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Medical Equipment

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global FPC and FFC Connectors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 FPC and FFC Connectors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of FPC and FFC Connectors in 2021

4.2.3 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers FPC and FFC Connectors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into FPC and FFC Connectors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top FPC and FFC Connectors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States FPC and FFC Connectors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global FPC and FFC Connectors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America FPC and FFC Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific FPC and FFC Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe FPC and FFC Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America FPC and FFC Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa FPC and FFC Connectors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa FPC and FFC Connectors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Molex

7.1.1 Molex Corporation Information

7.1.2 Molex Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Molex FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Molex FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.1.5 Molex Recent Development

7.2 Amphenol

7.2.1 Amphenol Corporation Information

7.2.2 Amphenol Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Amphenol FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Amphenol FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.2.5 Amphenol Recent Development

7.3 Panasonic

7.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.3.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Panasonic FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Panasonic FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.4 TE Connectivity

7.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

7.4.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TE Connectivity FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TE Connectivity FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.4.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

7.5 HIROSE Electric Group

7.5.1 HIROSE Electric Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 HIROSE Electric Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HIROSE Electric Group FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HIROSE Electric Group FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.5.5 HIROSE Electric Group Recent Development

7.6 I-PEX

7.6.1 I-PEX Corporation Information

7.6.2 I-PEX Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 I-PEX FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 I-PEX FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.6.5 I-PEX Recent Development

7.7 Wurth Elektronik

7.7.1 Wurth Elektronik Corporation Information

7.7.2 Wurth Elektronik Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Wurth Elektronik FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Wurth Elektronik FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.7.5 Wurth Elektronik Recent Development

7.8 TE Connectivity

7.8.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

7.8.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 TE Connectivity FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 TE Connectivity FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.8.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

7.9 IRISO

7.9.1 IRISO Corporation Information

7.9.2 IRISO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 IRISO FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 IRISO FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.9.5 IRISO Recent Development

7.10 DDK

7.10.1 DDK Corporation Information

7.10.2 DDK Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DDK FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DDK FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.10.5 DDK Recent Development

7.11 JST

7.11.1 JST Corporation Information

7.11.2 JST Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 JST FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 JST FPC and FFC Connectors Products Offered

7.11.5 JST Recent Development

7.12 JAE

7.12.1 JAE Corporation Information

7.12.2 JAE Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 JAE FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 JAE Products Offered

7.12.5 JAE Recent Development

7.13 Omron

7.13.1 Omron Corporation Information

7.13.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Omron FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Omron Products Offered

7.13.5 Omron Recent Development

7.14 Samtec

7.14.1 Samtec Corporation Information

7.14.2 Samtec Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Samtec FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Samtec Products Offered

7.14.5 Samtec Recent Development

7.15 Yamaichi Electronics

7.15.1 Yamaichi Electronics Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yamaichi Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yamaichi Electronics FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yamaichi Electronics Products Offered

7.15.5 Yamaichi Electronics Recent Development

7.16 ACES Electronics

7.16.1 ACES Electronics Corporation Information

7.16.2 ACES Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ACES Electronics FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ACES Electronics Products Offered

7.16.5 ACES Electronics Recent Development

7.17 Kyocera AVX

7.17.1 Kyocera AVX Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kyocera AVX Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Kyocera AVX FPC and FFC Connectors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Kyocera AVX Products Offered

7.17.5 Kyocera AVX Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 FPC and FFC Connectors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 FPC and FFC Connectors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 FPC and FFC Connectors Distributors

8.3 FPC and FFC Connectors Production Mode & Process

8.4 FPC and FFC Connectors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 FPC and FFC Connectors Sales Channels

8.4.2 FPC and FFC Connectors Distributors

8.5 FPC and FFC Connectors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

