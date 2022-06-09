Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Segment by Type

Specific Surface Area ≥ 300m²/Kg

Specific Surface Area ≥ 400m²/Kg

Specific Surface Area ≥ 500m²/Kg

Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Segment by Application

Cement Production

Concrete Aggregate

Roadbed Material

Others

The report on the Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

POSCO

Hesteel Group

JFE Steel

Tata Steel

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

NLMK Group

Gerdau

Shougang Group

US Steel

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

7.1.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ArcelorMittal Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

7.2 Nippon Steel

7.2.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nippon Steel Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nippon Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nippon Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.2.5 Nippon Steel Recent Development

7.3 China Baowu Steel Group

7.3.1 China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 China Baowu Steel Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 China Baowu Steel Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 China Baowu Steel Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.3.5 China Baowu Steel Group Recent Development

7.4 POSCO

7.4.1 POSCO Corporation Information

7.4.2 POSCO Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 POSCO Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 POSCO Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.4.5 POSCO Recent Development

7.5 Hesteel Group

7.5.1 Hesteel Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hesteel Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hesteel Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hesteel Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.5.5 Hesteel Group Recent Development

7.6 JFE Steel

7.6.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

7.6.2 JFE Steel Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 JFE Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 JFE Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.6.5 JFE Steel Recent Development

7.7 Tata Steel

7.7.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tata Steel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tata Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tata Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.7.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

7.8 Nucor Corporation

7.8.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nucor Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nucor Corporation Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nucor Corporation Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.8.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Hyundai Steel

7.9.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hyundai Steel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hyundai Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hyundai Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.9.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Development

7.10 Jiangsu Shagang Group

7.10.1 Jiangsu Shagang Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiangsu Shagang Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiangsu Shagang Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiangsu Shagang Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiangsu Shagang Group Recent Development

7.11 Ansteel Group

7.11.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ansteel Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ansteel Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ansteel Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Products Offered

7.11.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development

7.12 NLMK Group

7.12.1 NLMK Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 NLMK Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NLMK Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NLMK Group Products Offered

7.12.5 NLMK Group Recent Development

7.13 Gerdau

7.13.1 Gerdau Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gerdau Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Gerdau Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Gerdau Products Offered

7.13.5 Gerdau Recent Development

7.14 Shougang Group

7.14.1 Shougang Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shougang Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shougang Group Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shougang Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Shougang Group Recent Development

7.15 US Steel

7.15.1 US Steel Corporation Information

7.15.2 US Steel Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 US Steel Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 US Steel Products Offered

7.15.5 US Steel Recent Development

