Mass Transfer Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Mass Transfer Equipment Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Mass Transfer Equipment Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Mass Transfer Equipment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Mass Transfer Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mass Transfer Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Mass Transfer Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Mass Transfer Equipment Market Segment by Type

Column Internals

Random Packing

Structured Packing

Trays

Mass Transfer Equipment Market Segment by Application

Petroleum Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Fine Chemical Industry

Others

The report on the Mass Transfer Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Sulzer

Koch-Glitsch

Raschig

VFF

RVT Process Equipment

Beiyang National Distillation Technology

Nantong Sutong Separation Technology

Boneng

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Haiyan New Century

Wuhang Kai Tong

Zehua Chemical Engineering

Montz

HAT International

Lantec Products

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering

Kevin Enterprises

GTC Technology US

Tianjin Univtech

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Mass Transfer Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Mass Transfer Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mass Transfer Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mass Transfer Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Mass Transfer Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Mass Transfer Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mass Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mass Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mass Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mass Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mass Transfer Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mass Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sulzer

7.1.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sulzer Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sulzer Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sulzer Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Sulzer Recent Development

7.2 Koch-Glitsch

7.2.1 Koch-Glitsch Corporation Information

7.2.2 Koch-Glitsch Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Koch-Glitsch Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Koch-Glitsch Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Koch-Glitsch Recent Development

7.3 Raschig

7.3.1 Raschig Corporation Information

7.3.2 Raschig Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Raschig Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Raschig Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Raschig Recent Development

7.4 VFF

7.4.1 VFF Corporation Information

7.4.2 VFF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 VFF Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 VFF Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 VFF Recent Development

7.5 RVT Process Equipment

7.5.1 RVT Process Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 RVT Process Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 RVT Process Equipment Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 RVT Process Equipment Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 RVT Process Equipment Recent Development

7.6 Beiyang National Distillation Technology

7.6.1 Beiyang National Distillation Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Beiyang National Distillation Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Beiyang National Distillation Technology Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Beiyang National Distillation Technology Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Beiyang National Distillation Technology Recent Development

7.7 Nantong Sutong Separation Technology

7.7.1 Nantong Sutong Separation Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nantong Sutong Separation Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nantong Sutong Separation Technology Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nantong Sutong Separation Technology Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Nantong Sutong Separation Technology Recent Development

7.8 Boneng

7.8.1 Boneng Corporation Information

7.8.2 Boneng Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Boneng Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Boneng Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Boneng Recent Development

7.9 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

7.9.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.10 Haiyan New Century

7.10.1 Haiyan New Century Corporation Information

7.10.2 Haiyan New Century Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Haiyan New Century Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Haiyan New Century Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Haiyan New Century Recent Development

7.11 Wuhang Kai Tong

7.11.1 Wuhang Kai Tong Corporation Information

7.11.2 Wuhang Kai Tong Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Wuhang Kai Tong Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Wuhang Kai Tong Mass Transfer Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Wuhang Kai Tong Recent Development

7.12 Zehua Chemical Engineering

7.12.1 Zehua Chemical Engineering Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zehua Chemical Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zehua Chemical Engineering Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zehua Chemical Engineering Products Offered

7.12.5 Zehua Chemical Engineering Recent Development

7.13 Montz

7.13.1 Montz Corporation Information

7.13.2 Montz Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Montz Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Montz Products Offered

7.13.5 Montz Recent Development

7.14 HAT International

7.14.1 HAT International Corporation Information

7.14.2 HAT International Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HAT International Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HAT International Products Offered

7.14.5 HAT International Recent Development

7.15 Lantec Products

7.15.1 Lantec Products Corporation Information

7.15.2 Lantec Products Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Lantec Products Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Lantec Products Products Offered

7.15.5 Lantec Products Recent Development

7.16 Jiangxi Xintao Technology

7.16.1 Jiangxi Xintao Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jiangxi Xintao Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jiangxi Xintao Technology Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jiangxi Xintao Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Jiangxi Xintao Technology Recent Development

7.17 Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering

7.17.1 Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering Corporation Information

7.17.2 Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering Products Offered

7.17.5 Suzhou Kedi Petrochemical Engineering Recent Development

7.18 Kevin Enterprises

7.18.1 Kevin Enterprises Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kevin Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kevin Enterprises Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kevin Enterprises Products Offered

7.18.5 Kevin Enterprises Recent Development

7.19 GTC Technology US

7.19.1 GTC Technology US Corporation Information

7.19.2 GTC Technology US Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 GTC Technology US Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 GTC Technology US Products Offered

7.19.5 GTC Technology US Recent Development

7.20 Tianjin Univtech

7.20.1 Tianjin Univtech Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tianjin Univtech Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Tianjin Univtech Mass Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Tianjin Univtech Products Offered

7.20.5 Tianjin Univtech Recent Development

