Antifouling Paint Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Antifouling Paint Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Antifouling Paint Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Antifouling Paint market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Antifouling Paint market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antifouling Paint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Antifouling Paint market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Antifouling Paint Market Segment by Type

Eroding Antifouling

Hard Film Antifouling

Others

Antifouling Paint Market Segment by Application

Yachts

Cargo Ships

Fishing Boats

Drilling Rigs and Production Platforms

Others

The report on the Antifouling Paint market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun Marine Coatings

Hempel

CMP Coatings

New Nautical Coatings

Flexdel

Pettit Marine Paint

Kansai Paint

Oceanmax

Boero Yacht Coatings

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Antifouling Paint consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Antifouling Paint market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Antifouling Paint manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Antifouling Paint with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Antifouling Paint submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Antifouling Paint Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Antifouling Paint Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Antifouling Paint Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Antifouling Paint Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Antifouling Paint Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Antifouling Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Antifouling Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antifouling Paint Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Antifouling Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Antifouling Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Antifouling Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Antifouling Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Antifouling Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PPG Industries

7.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PPG Industries Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PPG Industries Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

7.2 Akzo Nobel

7.2.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Akzo Nobel Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.2.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

7.3 Sherwin-Williams

7.3.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sherwin-Williams Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.3.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

7.4 Jotun Marine Coatings

7.4.1 Jotun Marine Coatings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jotun Marine Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jotun Marine Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jotun Marine Coatings Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.4.5 Jotun Marine Coatings Recent Development

7.5 Hempel

7.5.1 Hempel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hempel Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hempel Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hempel Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.5.5 Hempel Recent Development

7.6 CMP Coatings

7.6.1 CMP Coatings Corporation Information

7.6.2 CMP Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CMP Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CMP Coatings Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.6.5 CMP Coatings Recent Development

7.7 New Nautical Coatings

7.7.1 New Nautical Coatings Corporation Information

7.7.2 New Nautical Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 New Nautical Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 New Nautical Coatings Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.7.5 New Nautical Coatings Recent Development

7.8 Flexdel

7.8.1 Flexdel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Flexdel Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Flexdel Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Flexdel Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.8.5 Flexdel Recent Development

7.9 Pettit Marine Paint

7.9.1 Pettit Marine Paint Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pettit Marine Paint Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Pettit Marine Paint Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Pettit Marine Paint Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.9.5 Pettit Marine Paint Recent Development

7.10 Kansai Paint

7.10.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kansai Paint Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kansai Paint Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.10.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

7.11 Oceanmax

7.11.1 Oceanmax Corporation Information

7.11.2 Oceanmax Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Oceanmax Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Oceanmax Antifouling Paint Products Offered

7.11.5 Oceanmax Recent Development

7.12 Boero Yacht Coatings

7.12.1 Boero Yacht Coatings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Boero Yacht Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Boero Yacht Coatings Antifouling Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Boero Yacht Coatings Products Offered

7.12.5 Boero Yacht Coatings Recent Development

