Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Polyisobutylene (PIB) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyisobutylene (PIB) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Segment by Type

Low Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

High Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene

Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Segment by Application

Fuel & Lube Additives

Adhesive & Sealant

Plastic & Elastomer Modifier

Gum Base

Other

The report on the Polyisobutylene (PIB) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

TPC

Infineum

Lubrizol

BASF

Ineos

Daelim

Chevron Oronite

ENEOS

Braskem

Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC)

Zhejiang Shunda

Kothari Petrochemicals

Shandong Hongrui

BASF-YPC

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyisobutylene (PIB) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyisobutylene (PIB) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyisobutylene (PIB) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyisobutylene (PIB) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TPC

7.1.1 TPC Corporation Information

7.1.2 TPC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TPC Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TPC Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.1.5 TPC Recent Development

7.2 Infineum

7.2.1 Infineum Corporation Information

7.2.2 Infineum Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Infineum Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Infineum Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.2.5 Infineum Recent Development

7.3 Lubrizol

7.3.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lubrizol Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lubrizol Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.3.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BASF Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BASF Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.4.5 BASF Recent Development

7.5 Ineos

7.5.1 Ineos Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ineos Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ineos Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.5.5 Ineos Recent Development

7.6 Daelim

7.6.1 Daelim Corporation Information

7.6.2 Daelim Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Daelim Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Daelim Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.6.5 Daelim Recent Development

7.7 Chevron Oronite

7.7.1 Chevron Oronite Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chevron Oronite Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chevron Oronite Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chevron Oronite Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.7.5 Chevron Oronite Recent Development

7.8 ENEOS

7.8.1 ENEOS Corporation Information

7.8.2 ENEOS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ENEOS Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ENEOS Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.8.5 ENEOS Recent Development

7.9 Braskem

7.9.1 Braskem Corporation Information

7.9.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Braskem Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Braskem Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.9.5 Braskem Recent Development

7.10 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC)

7.10.1 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.10.5 Jilin Petrochemical(CNPC) Recent Development

7.11 Zhejiang Shunda

7.11.1 Zhejiang Shunda Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhejiang Shunda Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhejiang Shunda Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhejiang Shunda Polyisobutylene (PIB) Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhejiang Shunda Recent Development

7.12 Kothari Petrochemicals

7.12.1 Kothari Petrochemicals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kothari Petrochemicals Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kothari Petrochemicals Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kothari Petrochemicals Products Offered

7.12.5 Kothari Petrochemicals Recent Development

7.13 Shandong Hongrui

7.13.1 Shandong Hongrui Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shandong Hongrui Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shandong Hongrui Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shandong Hongrui Products Offered

7.13.5 Shandong Hongrui Recent Development

7.14 BASF-YPC

7.14.1 BASF-YPC Corporation Information

7.14.2 BASF-YPC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 BASF-YPC Polyisobutylene (PIB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 BASF-YPC Products Offered

7.14.5 BASF-YPC Recent Development

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

