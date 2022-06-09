Visa Service Market Research Report (2022-2028): Key Trends and Opportunities | VFS Global,CGI

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Visa Service market.Visa Service market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Visa Service market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2706.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6650.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.7% during forecast period 2022-2028. Personal accounting for % of the Visa Service global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a % CAGR in next six years. While Tourist Visa segment is altered to a % CAGR between 2022 and 2028.

Global key companies of Visa Service include VFS Global, CGI, GDIT, TLScontact, and BLS International, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.

Market segmentation

Visa Service market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Company

VFS Global

CGI

GDIT

TLScontact

BLS International

CIBT

Fragomen

OIS

Visa First

Akbar

Onlinevisa

Enhance Visa

Visa House

iVisa

Washington Express Visas

AlmavivA

BTW

Siam Legal International

PassportVisasExpress

TDS

VEVS Global

VisaHQ

Anatolia Travel Services

Atlas

ItsEasy

Segment by Type

Tourist Visa

Business Visa

Working Visa

Study Visa

Others

Segment by Application

Personal

Family

Enterprise

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Visa Service market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Visa Service product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Visa Service, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Visa Service from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Visa Service competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Visa Service market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Visa Service research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

