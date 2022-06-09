Esport & Sport Gambling Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Esport & Sport Gambling Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Esport & Sport Gambling Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Esport & Sport Gambling market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Esport & Sport Gambling market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Esport & Sport Gambling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Esport & Sport Gambling market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Esport & Sport Gambling Market Segment by Type

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Horse Racing

E-sports

Others

Esport & Sport Gambling Market Segment by Application

Offline Gambling

Online Gambling

The report on the Esport & Sport Gambling market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bet365

GVC Holdings

Flutter Entertainment

William Hill

Kindred Group

Betsson AB

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

Betfred

Interwetten

Pinnacle

Bodog

Betvictor

Betway

Intertops

Betcris

BetAmerica

SBOBET

BetOnline

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Esport & Sport Gambling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Esport & Sport Gambling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Esport & Sport Gambling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Esport & Sport Gambling with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Esport & Sport Gambling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Esport & Sport Gambling Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Esport & Sport Gambling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Esport & Sport Gambling Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Esport & Sport Gambling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Esport & Sport Gambling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Esport & Sport Gambling Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Esport & Sport Gambling Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bet365

7.1.1 Bet365 Company Details

7.1.2 Bet365 Business Overview

7.1.3 Bet365 Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.1.4 Bet365 Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Bet365 Recent Development

7.2 GVC Holdings

7.2.1 GVC Holdings Company Details

7.2.2 GVC Holdings Business Overview

7.2.3 GVC Holdings Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.2.4 GVC Holdings Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 GVC Holdings Recent Development

7.3 Flutter Entertainment

7.3.1 Flutter Entertainment Company Details

7.3.2 Flutter Entertainment Business Overview

7.3.3 Flutter Entertainment Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.3.4 Flutter Entertainment Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Flutter Entertainment Recent Development

7.4 William Hill

7.4.1 William Hill Company Details

7.4.2 William Hill Business Overview

7.4.3 William Hill Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.4.4 William Hill Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 William Hill Recent Development

7.5 Kindred Group

7.5.1 Kindred Group Company Details

7.5.2 Kindred Group Business Overview

7.5.3 Kindred Group Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.5.4 Kindred Group Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Kindred Group Recent Development

7.6 Betsson AB

7.6.1 Betsson AB Company Details

7.6.2 Betsson AB Business Overview

7.6.3 Betsson AB Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.6.4 Betsson AB Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Betsson AB Recent Development

7.7 888 Holdings

7.7.1 888 Holdings Company Details

7.7.2 888 Holdings Business Overview

7.7.3 888 Holdings Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.7.4 888 Holdings Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 888 Holdings Recent Development

7.8 Bet-at-home.com

7.8.1 Bet-at-home.com Company Details

7.8.2 Bet-at-home.com Business Overview

7.8.3 Bet-at-home.com Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.8.4 Bet-at-home.com Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bet-at-home.com Recent Development

7.9 Betfred

7.9.1 Betfred Company Details

7.9.2 Betfred Business Overview

7.9.3 Betfred Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.9.4 Betfred Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Betfred Recent Development

7.10 Interwetten

7.10.1 Interwetten Company Details

7.10.2 Interwetten Business Overview

7.10.3 Interwetten Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.10.4 Interwetten Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Interwetten Recent Development

7.11 Pinnacle

7.11.1 Pinnacle Company Details

7.11.2 Pinnacle Business Overview

7.11.3 Pinnacle Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.11.4 Pinnacle Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Pinnacle Recent Development

7.12 Bodog

7.12.1 Bodog Company Details

7.12.2 Bodog Business Overview

7.12.3 Bodog Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.12.4 Bodog Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Bodog Recent Development

7.13 Betvictor

7.13.1 Betvictor Company Details

7.13.2 Betvictor Business Overview

7.13.3 Betvictor Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.13.4 Betvictor Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Betvictor Recent Development

7.14 Betway

7.14.1 Betway Company Details

7.14.2 Betway Business Overview

7.14.3 Betway Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.14.4 Betway Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Betway Recent Development

7.15 Intertops

7.15.1 Intertops Company Details

7.15.2 Intertops Business Overview

7.15.3 Intertops Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.15.4 Intertops Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Intertops Recent Development

7.16 Betcris

7.16.1 Betcris Company Details

7.16.2 Betcris Business Overview

7.16.3 Betcris Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.16.4 Betcris Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Betcris Recent Development

7.17 BetAmerica

7.17.1 BetAmerica Company Details

7.17.2 BetAmerica Business Overview

7.17.3 BetAmerica Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.17.4 BetAmerica Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 BetAmerica Recent Development

7.18 SBOBET

7.18.1 SBOBET Company Details

7.18.2 SBOBET Business Overview

7.18.3 SBOBET Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.18.4 SBOBET Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 SBOBET Recent Development

7.19 BetOnline

7.19.1 BetOnline Company Details

7.19.2 BetOnline Business Overview

7.19.3 BetOnline Esport & Sport Gambling Introduction

7.19.4 BetOnline Revenue in Esport & Sport Gambling Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 BetOnline Recent Development

