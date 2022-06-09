Pet Identification Chips Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Pet Identification Chips market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pet Identification Chips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pet Identification Chips market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

125 KHz Chip

128 KHz Chip

134.2 KHz Chip

Segment by Application

Animal Shelter

Pet Hospital

Pet Shop

Family

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Pethealth

HomeAgain

Bayer

Allflex Group

Microchip Identification Systems

AKC Reunite

Trovan

Datamars Pet ID

PETtrac

Virbac

Nanochip ID Inc

Avid Identification Systems

Animalcare

Microchip4Solutions

PeddyMark

Furreka

EIDAP

Cybortra Technology

PetKey

PetLink

Peeva

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pet Identification Chips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Pet Identification Chips market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Identification Chips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Identification Chips with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Pet Identification Chips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pet Identification Chips companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pet Identification Chips Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pet Identification Chips Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pet Identification Chips Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pet Identification Chips Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pet Identification Chips Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pet Identification Chips in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pet Identification Chips Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pet Identification Chips Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pet Identification Chips Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pet Identification Chips Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pet Identification Chips Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pet Identification Chips Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pet Identification Chips Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 125 KHz Chip

2.1.2 128 KHz Chip

2.1.3 134.2 KHz Chip

2.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pet Identification Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pet Identification Chips Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pet Identification Chips Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pet Identification Chips Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pet Identification Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pet Identification Chips Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Animal Shelter

3.1.2 Pet Hospital

3.1.3 Pet Shop

3.1.4 Family

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pet Identification Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pet Identification Chips Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pet Identification Chips Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pet Identification Chips Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pet Identification Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pet Identification Chips Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pet Identification Chips Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pet Identification Chips Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pet Identification Chips Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pet Identification Chips Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pet Identification Chips in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pet Identification Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pet Identification Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pet Identification Chips Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pet Identification Chips Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pet Identification Chips Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pet Identification Chips Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pet Identification Chips Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pet Identification Chips Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pet Identification Chips Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pet Identification Chips Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pet Identification Chips Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pet Identification Chips Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pet Identification Chips Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pet Identification Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pet Identification Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Identification Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Identification Chips Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pet Identification Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pet Identification Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pet Identification Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pet Identification Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pet Identification Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pet Identification Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pethealth

7.1.1 Pethealth Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pethealth Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Pethealth Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Pethealth Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.1.5 Pethealth Recent Development

7.2 HomeAgain

7.2.1 HomeAgain Corporation Information

7.2.2 HomeAgain Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HomeAgain Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HomeAgain Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.2.5 HomeAgain Recent Development

7.3 Bayer

7.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bayer Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bayer Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.3.5 Bayer Recent Development

7.4 Allflex Group

7.4.1 Allflex Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Allflex Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Allflex Group Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Allflex Group Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.4.5 Allflex Group Recent Development

7.5 Microchip Identification Systems

7.5.1 Microchip Identification Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Microchip Identification Systems Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Microchip Identification Systems Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Microchip Identification Systems Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.5.5 Microchip Identification Systems Recent Development

7.6 AKC Reunite

7.6.1 AKC Reunite Corporation Information

7.6.2 AKC Reunite Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 AKC Reunite Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AKC Reunite Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.6.5 AKC Reunite Recent Development

7.7 Trovan

7.7.1 Trovan Corporation Information

7.7.2 Trovan Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Trovan Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Trovan Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.7.5 Trovan Recent Development

7.8 Datamars Pet ID

7.8.1 Datamars Pet ID Corporation Information

7.8.2 Datamars Pet ID Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Datamars Pet ID Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Datamars Pet ID Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.8.5 Datamars Pet ID Recent Development

7.9 PETtrac

7.9.1 PETtrac Corporation Information

7.9.2 PETtrac Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 PETtrac Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 PETtrac Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.9.5 PETtrac Recent Development

7.10 Virbac

7.10.1 Virbac Corporation Information

7.10.2 Virbac Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Virbac Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Virbac Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.10.5 Virbac Recent Development

7.11 Nanochip ID Inc

7.11.1 Nanochip ID Inc Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nanochip ID Inc Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nanochip ID Inc Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nanochip ID Inc Pet Identification Chips Products Offered

7.11.5 Nanochip ID Inc Recent Development

7.12 Avid Identification Systems

7.12.1 Avid Identification Systems Corporation Information

7.12.2 Avid Identification Systems Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Avid Identification Systems Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Avid Identification Systems Products Offered

7.12.5 Avid Identification Systems Recent Development

7.13 Animalcare

7.13.1 Animalcare Corporation Information

7.13.2 Animalcare Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Animalcare Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Animalcare Products Offered

7.13.5 Animalcare Recent Development

7.14 Microchip4Solutions

7.14.1 Microchip4Solutions Corporation Information

7.14.2 Microchip4Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Microchip4Solutions Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Microchip4Solutions Products Offered

7.14.5 Microchip4Solutions Recent Development

7.15 PeddyMark

7.15.1 PeddyMark Corporation Information

7.15.2 PeddyMark Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 PeddyMark Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 PeddyMark Products Offered

7.15.5 PeddyMark Recent Development

7.16 Furreka

7.16.1 Furreka Corporation Information

7.16.2 Furreka Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Furreka Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Furreka Products Offered

7.16.5 Furreka Recent Development

7.17 EIDAP

7.17.1 EIDAP Corporation Information

7.17.2 EIDAP Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 EIDAP Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 EIDAP Products Offered

7.17.5 EIDAP Recent Development

7.18 Cybortra Technology

7.18.1 Cybortra Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Cybortra Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Cybortra Technology Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Cybortra Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Cybortra Technology Recent Development

7.19 PetKey

7.19.1 PetKey Corporation Information

7.19.2 PetKey Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 PetKey Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 PetKey Products Offered

7.19.5 PetKey Recent Development

7.20 PetLink

7.20.1 PetLink Corporation Information

7.20.2 PetLink Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 PetLink Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 PetLink Products Offered

7.20.5 PetLink Recent Development

7.21 Peeva

7.21.1 Peeva Corporation Information

7.21.2 Peeva Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Peeva Pet Identification Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Peeva Products Offered

7.21.5 Peeva Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pet Identification Chips Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pet Identification Chips Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pet Identification Chips Distributors

8.3 Pet Identification Chips Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pet Identification Chips Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pet Identification Chips Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pet Identification Chips Distributors

8.5 Pet Identification Chips Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

