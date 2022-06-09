Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ultrasonic Hand Dryer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359724/ultrasonic-hand-dryer

Segment by Type

Hand Held

Fixed

Segment by Application

Hotels and Restaurants

Railway Stations and Airports

Hospital

Commercial Building

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Mitsubishi

Jaquar

Dyson

American Dryer

Panasonic

Taishan Jieda Electrical

Electrostar

Excel Dryer

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Saniflow

World Dryer

Bradley

Euronics Industries

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ultrasonic Hand Dryer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ultrasonic Hand Dryer with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ultrasonic Hand Dryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ultrasonic Hand Dryer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hand Held

2.1.2 Fixed

2.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hotels and Restaurants

3.1.2 Railway Stations and Airports

3.1.3 Hospital

3.1.4 Commercial Building

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ultrasonic Hand Dryer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mitsubishi

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mitsubishi Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.1.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.2 Jaquar

7.2.1 Jaquar Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jaquar Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Jaquar Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jaquar Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.2.5 Jaquar Recent Development

7.3 Dyson

7.3.1 Dyson Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dyson Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dyson Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dyson Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.3.5 Dyson Recent Development

7.4 American Dryer

7.4.1 American Dryer Corporation Information

7.4.2 American Dryer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 American Dryer Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 American Dryer Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.4.5 American Dryer Recent Development

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Panasonic Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Panasonic Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.6 Taishan Jieda Electrical

7.6.1 Taishan Jieda Electrical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Taishan Jieda Electrical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Taishan Jieda Electrical Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Taishan Jieda Electrical Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.6.5 Taishan Jieda Electrical Recent Development

7.7 Electrostar

7.7.1 Electrostar Corporation Information

7.7.2 Electrostar Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Electrostar Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Electrostar Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.7.5 Electrostar Recent Development

7.8 Excel Dryer

7.8.1 Excel Dryer Corporation Information

7.8.2 Excel Dryer Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Excel Dryer Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Excel Dryer Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.8.5 Excel Dryer Recent Development

7.9 Bobrick Washroom Equipment

7.9.1 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.9.5 Bobrick Washroom Equipment Recent Development

7.10 Saniflow

7.10.1 Saniflow Corporation Information

7.10.2 Saniflow Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Saniflow Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Saniflow Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.10.5 Saniflow Recent Development

7.11 World Dryer

7.11.1 World Dryer Corporation Information

7.11.2 World Dryer Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 World Dryer Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 World Dryer Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Products Offered

7.11.5 World Dryer Recent Development

7.12 Bradley

7.12.1 Bradley Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bradley Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Bradley Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Bradley Products Offered

7.12.5 Bradley Recent Development

7.13 Euronics Industries

7.13.1 Euronics Industries Corporation Information

7.13.2 Euronics Industries Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Euronics Industries Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Euronics Industries Products Offered

7.13.5 Euronics Industries Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Distributors

8.3 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Distributors

8.5 Ultrasonic Hand Dryer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359724/ultrasonic-hand-dryer

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States