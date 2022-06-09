Global Aluminium Busbar Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Aluminium Busbar market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminium Busbar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aluminium Busbar market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 1060 Series accounting for % of the Aluminium Busbar global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Aluminium Busbar Scope and Market Size

Aluminium Busbar market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminium Busbar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aluminium Busbar market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357500/aluminium-busbar

Segment by Type

1060 Series

1100 Series

Others

Segment by Application

Electronics

Electrical and Energy

Automobile Industry

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Promet AG

Canalis KS

Watteredge

EMS Industrial

Storm Power Components

Alcomet

Teknomega

Metelec

Talco Aluminium Company

Padmawati Extrusion

Maheshwari Co

Albus Industries

Indfab Projects

Zavod Rem

Al-cu System

Amphenol IPC

Shanghai Metal Corporation

YK Aluminium

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Aluminium Busbarcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminium Busbar Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aluminium Busbar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aluminium Busbar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aluminium Busbar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aluminium Busbar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aluminium Busbar in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aluminium Busbar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aluminium Busbar Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aluminium Busbar Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aluminium Busbar Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aluminium Busbar Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aluminium Busbar Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aluminium Busbar Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 1060 Series

2.1.2 1100 Series

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aluminium Busbar Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aluminium Busbar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aluminium Busbar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aluminium Busbar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aluminium Busbar Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electronics

3.1.2 Electrical and Energy

3.1.3 Automobile Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aluminium Busbar Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aluminium Busbar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aluminium Busbar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aluminium Busbar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aluminium Busbar Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aluminium Busbar Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aluminium Busbar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aluminium Busbar Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aluminium Busbar in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aluminium Busbar Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminium Busbar Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aluminium Busbar Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aluminium Busbar Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aluminium Busbar Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aluminium Busbar Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aluminium Busbar Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aluminium Busbar Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aluminium Busbar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aluminium Busbar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Busbar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminium Busbar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aluminium Busbar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aluminium Busbar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aluminium Busbar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aluminium Busbar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Busbar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminium Busbar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Promet AG

7.1.1 Promet AG Corporation Information

7.1.2 Promet AG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Promet AG Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Promet AG Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.1.5 Promet AG Recent Development

7.2 Canalis KS

7.2.1 Canalis KS Corporation Information

7.2.2 Canalis KS Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Canalis KS Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Canalis KS Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.2.5 Canalis KS Recent Development

7.3 Watteredge

7.3.1 Watteredge Corporation Information

7.3.2 Watteredge Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Watteredge Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Watteredge Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.3.5 Watteredge Recent Development

7.4 EMS Industrial

7.4.1 EMS Industrial Corporation Information

7.4.2 EMS Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 EMS Industrial Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 EMS Industrial Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.4.5 EMS Industrial Recent Development

7.5 Storm Power Components

7.5.1 Storm Power Components Corporation Information

7.5.2 Storm Power Components Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Storm Power Components Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Storm Power Components Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.5.5 Storm Power Components Recent Development

7.6 Alcomet

7.6.1 Alcomet Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alcomet Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alcomet Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alcomet Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.6.5 Alcomet Recent Development

7.7 Teknomega

7.7.1 Teknomega Corporation Information

7.7.2 Teknomega Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Teknomega Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Teknomega Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.7.5 Teknomega Recent Development

7.8 Metelec

7.8.1 Metelec Corporation Information

7.8.2 Metelec Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Metelec Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Metelec Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.8.5 Metelec Recent Development

7.9 Talco Aluminium Company

7.9.1 Talco Aluminium Company Corporation Information

7.9.2 Talco Aluminium Company Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Talco Aluminium Company Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Talco Aluminium Company Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.9.5 Talco Aluminium Company Recent Development

7.10 Padmawati Extrusion

7.10.1 Padmawati Extrusion Corporation Information

7.10.2 Padmawati Extrusion Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Padmawati Extrusion Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Padmawati Extrusion Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.10.5 Padmawati Extrusion Recent Development

7.11 Maheshwari Co

7.11.1 Maheshwari Co Corporation Information

7.11.2 Maheshwari Co Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Maheshwari Co Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Maheshwari Co Aluminium Busbar Products Offered

7.11.5 Maheshwari Co Recent Development

7.12 Albus Industries

7.12.1 Albus Industries Corporation Information

7.12.2 Albus Industries Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Albus Industries Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Albus Industries Products Offered

7.12.5 Albus Industries Recent Development

7.13 Indfab Projects

7.13.1 Indfab Projects Corporation Information

7.13.2 Indfab Projects Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Indfab Projects Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Indfab Projects Products Offered

7.13.5 Indfab Projects Recent Development

7.14 Zavod Rem

7.14.1 Zavod Rem Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zavod Rem Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zavod Rem Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zavod Rem Products Offered

7.14.5 Zavod Rem Recent Development

7.15 Al-cu System

7.15.1 Al-cu System Corporation Information

7.15.2 Al-cu System Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Al-cu System Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Al-cu System Products Offered

7.15.5 Al-cu System Recent Development

7.16 Amphenol IPC

7.16.1 Amphenol IPC Corporation Information

7.16.2 Amphenol IPC Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Amphenol IPC Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Amphenol IPC Products Offered

7.16.5 Amphenol IPC Recent Development

7.17 Shanghai Metal Corporation

7.17.1 Shanghai Metal Corporation Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shanghai Metal Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shanghai Metal Corporation Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shanghai Metal Corporation Products Offered

7.17.5 Shanghai Metal Corporation Recent Development

7.18 YK Aluminium

7.18.1 YK Aluminium Corporation Information

7.18.2 YK Aluminium Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 YK Aluminium Aluminium Busbar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 YK Aluminium Products Offered

7.18.5 YK Aluminium Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aluminium Busbar Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aluminium Busbar Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aluminium Busbar Distributors

8.3 Aluminium Busbar Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aluminium Busbar Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aluminium Busbar Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aluminium Busbar Distributors

8.5 Aluminium Busbar Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357500/aluminium-busbar

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States