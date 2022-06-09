Wheel Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Wheel Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Wheel Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Wheel market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Wheel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wheel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wheel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161116/wheel

Wheel Market Segment by Type

Steel Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Wheel Market Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Wheel market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

CITIC Dicastal

Iochpe-Maxion

Superior Industries

Borbet

RONAL GROUP

Alcoa Wheels

Topy Group

Accuride

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto Wheels

Zhengxing Group

Enkei Wheels

Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD

Zhongnan Wheel

CEMAX

Jingu Group

Sunrise Wheel

Yueling Wheels

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Wheel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Wheel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wheel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wheel with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Wheel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Wheel Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Wheel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wheel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wheel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wheel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wheel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wheel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wheel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wheel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 CITIC Dicastal

7.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

7.1.2 CITIC Dicastal Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Wheel Products Offered

7.1.5 CITIC Dicastal Recent Development

7.2 Iochpe-Maxion

7.2.1 Iochpe-Maxion Corporation Information

7.2.2 Iochpe-Maxion Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Iochpe-Maxion Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Iochpe-Maxion Wheel Products Offered

7.2.5 Iochpe-Maxion Recent Development

7.3 Superior Industries

7.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Superior Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Superior Industries Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Superior Industries Wheel Products Offered

7.3.5 Superior Industries Recent Development

7.4 Borbet

7.4.1 Borbet Corporation Information

7.4.2 Borbet Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Borbet Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Borbet Wheel Products Offered

7.4.5 Borbet Recent Development

7.5 RONAL GROUP

7.5.1 RONAL GROUP Corporation Information

7.5.2 RONAL GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 RONAL GROUP Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 RONAL GROUP Wheel Products Offered

7.5.5 RONAL GROUP Recent Development

7.6 Alcoa Wheels

7.6.1 Alcoa Wheels Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alcoa Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alcoa Wheels Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alcoa Wheels Wheel Products Offered

7.6.5 Alcoa Wheels Recent Development

7.7 Topy Group

7.7.1 Topy Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Topy Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Topy Group Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Topy Group Wheel Products Offered

7.7.5 Topy Group Recent Development

7.8 Accuride

7.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

7.8.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Accuride Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Accuride Wheel Products Offered

7.8.5 Accuride Recent Development

7.9 Lizhong Group

7.9.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Lizhong Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Lizhong Group Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Lizhong Group Wheel Products Offered

7.9.5 Lizhong Group Recent Development

7.10 Wanfeng Auto Wheels

7.10.1 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Wheel Products Offered

7.10.5 Wanfeng Auto Wheels Recent Development

7.11 Zhengxing Group

7.11.1 Zhengxing Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhengxing Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Zhengxing Group Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Zhengxing Group Wheel Products Offered

7.11.5 Zhengxing Group Recent Development

7.12 Enkei Wheels

7.12.1 Enkei Wheels Corporation Information

7.12.2 Enkei Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Enkei Wheels Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Enkei Wheels Products Offered

7.12.5 Enkei Wheels Recent Development

7.13 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD

7.13.1 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Products Offered

7.13.5 Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co.,LTD Recent Development

7.14 Zhongnan Wheel

7.14.1 Zhongnan Wheel Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhongnan Wheel Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhongnan Wheel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhongnan Wheel Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhongnan Wheel Recent Development

7.15 CEMAX

7.15.1 CEMAX Corporation Information

7.15.2 CEMAX Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 CEMAX Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 CEMAX Products Offered

7.15.5 CEMAX Recent Development

7.16 Jingu Group

7.16.1 Jingu Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jingu Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jingu Group Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jingu Group Products Offered

7.16.5 Jingu Group Recent Development

7.17 Sunrise Wheel

7.17.1 Sunrise Wheel Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sunrise Wheel Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sunrise Wheel Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sunrise Wheel Products Offered

7.17.5 Sunrise Wheel Recent Development

7.18 Yueling Wheels

7.18.1 Yueling Wheels Corporation Information

7.18.2 Yueling Wheels Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Yueling Wheels Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Yueling Wheels Products Offered

7.18.5 Yueling Wheels Recent Development

7.19 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

7.19.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Corporation Information

7.19.2 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Products Offered

7.19.5 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/161116/wheel

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States