Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Subsea Leak Monitoring market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Subsea Leak Monitoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Subsea Leak Monitoring market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Underwater Acoustic Leak Detector System accounting for % of the Subsea Leak Monitoring global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Business Probe was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Subsea Leak Monitoring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Underwater Acoustic Leak Detector System

Ultrasonic Intelligent Sensors Detector System

Others

Segment by Application

Business Probe

Underwater Research

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Neptune Oceanographics

Metas AS

Co.L.Mar

ClampOn

GE

Naxys Technologies

Franatech

Otaq Offshore

One Subsea

Seatronics

Silixa

Tesla Solutions

Sentech AS

Stinger Technology

Norbit WBMS

Sentinel Subsea

Yokogawa Electric

Prisma Photonics

Schlumberger

Siemens Energy

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

Target Audience

> Subsea Leak Monitoringcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Subsea Leak Monitoring Product Introduction

1.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Subsea Leak Monitoring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Subsea Leak Monitoring Industry Trends

1.5.2 Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Drivers

1.5.3 Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Challenges

1.5.4 Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Underwater Acoustic Leak Detector System

2.1.2 Ultrasonic Intelligent Sensors Detector System

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Business Probe

3.1.2 Underwater Research

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Subsea Leak Monitoring in 2021

4.2.3 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Subsea Leak Monitoring Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Subsea Leak Monitoring Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Subsea Leak Monitoring Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Subsea Leak Monitoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Neptune Oceanographics

7.1.1 Neptune Oceanographics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Neptune Oceanographics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Neptune Oceanographics Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Neptune Oceanographics Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.1.5 Neptune Oceanographics Recent Development

7.2 Metas AS

7.2.1 Metas AS Corporation Information

7.2.2 Metas AS Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Metas AS Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Metas AS Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.2.5 Metas AS Recent Development

7.3 Co.L.Mar

7.3.1 Co.L.Mar Corporation Information

7.3.2 Co.L.Mar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Co.L.Mar Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Co.L.Mar Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.3.5 Co.L.Mar Recent Development

7.4 ClampOn

7.4.1 ClampOn Corporation Information

7.4.2 ClampOn Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ClampOn Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ClampOn Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.4.5 ClampOn Recent Development

7.5 GE

7.5.1 GE Corporation Information

7.5.2 GE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GE Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GE Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.5.5 GE Recent Development

7.6 Naxys Technologies

7.6.1 Naxys Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 Naxys Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Naxys Technologies Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Naxys Technologies Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.6.5 Naxys Technologies Recent Development

7.7 Franatech

7.7.1 Franatech Corporation Information

7.7.2 Franatech Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Franatech Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Franatech Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.7.5 Franatech Recent Development

7.8 Otaq Offshore

7.8.1 Otaq Offshore Corporation Information

7.8.2 Otaq Offshore Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Otaq Offshore Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Otaq Offshore Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.8.5 Otaq Offshore Recent Development

7.9 One Subsea

7.9.1 One Subsea Corporation Information

7.9.2 One Subsea Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 One Subsea Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 One Subsea Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.9.5 One Subsea Recent Development

7.10 Seatronics

7.10.1 Seatronics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Seatronics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Seatronics Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Seatronics Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.10.5 Seatronics Recent Development

7.11 Silixa

7.11.1 Silixa Corporation Information

7.11.2 Silixa Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Silixa Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Silixa Subsea Leak Monitoring Products Offered

7.11.5 Silixa Recent Development

7.12 Tesla Solutions

7.12.1 Tesla Solutions Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tesla Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Tesla Solutions Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Tesla Solutions Products Offered

7.12.5 Tesla Solutions Recent Development

7.13 Sentech AS

7.13.1 Sentech AS Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sentech AS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sentech AS Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sentech AS Products Offered

7.13.5 Sentech AS Recent Development

7.14 Stinger Technology

7.14.1 Stinger Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Stinger Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Stinger Technology Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Stinger Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Stinger Technology Recent Development

7.15 Norbit WBMS

7.15.1 Norbit WBMS Corporation Information

7.15.2 Norbit WBMS Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Norbit WBMS Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Norbit WBMS Products Offered

7.15.5 Norbit WBMS Recent Development

7.16 Sentinel Subsea

7.16.1 Sentinel Subsea Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sentinel Subsea Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sentinel Subsea Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sentinel Subsea Products Offered

7.16.5 Sentinel Subsea Recent Development

7.17 Yokogawa Electric

7.17.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Information

7.17.2 Yokogawa Electric Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Yokogawa Electric Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Yokogawa Electric Products Offered

7.17.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

7.18 Prisma Photonics

7.18.1 Prisma Photonics Corporation Information

7.18.2 Prisma Photonics Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Prisma Photonics Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Prisma Photonics Products Offered

7.18.5 Prisma Photonics Recent Development

7.19 Schlumberger

7.19.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

7.19.2 Schlumberger Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Schlumberger Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Schlumberger Products Offered

7.19.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

7.20 Siemens Energy

7.20.1 Siemens Energy Corporation Information

7.20.2 Siemens Energy Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Siemens Energy Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Siemens Energy Products Offered

7.20.5 Siemens Energy Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Subsea Leak Monitoring Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Subsea Leak Monitoring Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Subsea Leak Monitoring Distributors

8.3 Subsea Leak Monitoring Production Mode & Process

8.4 Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Subsea Leak Monitoring Sales Channels

8.4.2 Subsea Leak Monitoring Distributors

8.5 Subsea Leak Monitoring Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

