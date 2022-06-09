Global Drifting Buoy Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Drifting Buoy market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drifting Buoy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Drifting Buoy market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Solar Panels accounting for % of the Drifting Buoy global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Marine Water Quality Measurement was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Drifting Buoy Scope and Market Size

Drifting Buoy market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drifting Buoy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Drifting Buoy market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357491/drifting-buoy

Segment by Type

Solar Panels

Battery Pack

Segment by Application

Marine Water Quality Measurement

Weather Monitoring

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Nke Instrumentation

NexSens Technology

MetOcean Telematics

Ocean Sonics

Zeni Lite Buoy

Frankstar Technology

Marlin-Yug Ltd

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Drifting Buoycompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drifting Buoy Product Introduction

1.2 Global Drifting Buoy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Drifting Buoy Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Drifting Buoy Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Drifting Buoy Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Drifting Buoy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Drifting Buoy in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Drifting Buoy Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Drifting Buoy Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drifting Buoy Industry Trends

1.5.2 Drifting Buoy Market Drivers

1.5.3 Drifting Buoy Market Challenges

1.5.4 Drifting Buoy Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Drifting Buoy Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Solar Panels

2.1.2 Battery Pack

2.2 Global Drifting Buoy Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Drifting Buoy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Drifting Buoy Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Drifting Buoy Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Drifting Buoy Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Drifting Buoy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Drifting Buoy Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Marine Water Quality Measurement

3.1.2 Weather Monitoring

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Drifting Buoy Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Drifting Buoy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Drifting Buoy Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Drifting Buoy Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Drifting Buoy Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Drifting Buoy Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Drifting Buoy Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Drifting Buoy Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Drifting Buoy Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Drifting Buoy Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Drifting Buoy Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Drifting Buoy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Drifting Buoy Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Drifting Buoy Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Drifting Buoy in 2021

4.2.3 Global Drifting Buoy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Drifting Buoy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Drifting Buoy Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Drifting Buoy Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drifting Buoy Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Drifting Buoy Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Drifting Buoy Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Drifting Buoy Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Drifting Buoy Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Drifting Buoy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Drifting Buoy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Drifting Buoy Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Drifting Buoy Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Drifting Buoy Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Drifting Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Drifting Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drifting Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drifting Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Drifting Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Drifting Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Drifting Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Drifting Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Drifting Buoy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Drifting Buoy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nke Instrumentation

7.1.1 Nke Instrumentation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nke Instrumentation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nke Instrumentation Drifting Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nke Instrumentation Drifting Buoy Products Offered

7.1.5 Nke Instrumentation Recent Development

7.2 NexSens Technology

7.2.1 NexSens Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 NexSens Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NexSens Technology Drifting Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NexSens Technology Drifting Buoy Products Offered

7.2.5 NexSens Technology Recent Development

7.3 MetOcean Telematics

7.3.1 MetOcean Telematics Corporation Information

7.3.2 MetOcean Telematics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 MetOcean Telematics Drifting Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 MetOcean Telematics Drifting Buoy Products Offered

7.3.5 MetOcean Telematics Recent Development

7.4 Ocean Sonics

7.4.1 Ocean Sonics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ocean Sonics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ocean Sonics Drifting Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ocean Sonics Drifting Buoy Products Offered

7.4.5 Ocean Sonics Recent Development

7.5 Zeni Lite Buoy

7.5.1 Zeni Lite Buoy Corporation Information

7.5.2 Zeni Lite Buoy Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Zeni Lite Buoy Drifting Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Zeni Lite Buoy Drifting Buoy Products Offered

7.5.5 Zeni Lite Buoy Recent Development

7.6 Frankstar Technology

7.6.1 Frankstar Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Frankstar Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Frankstar Technology Drifting Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Frankstar Technology Drifting Buoy Products Offered

7.6.5 Frankstar Technology Recent Development

7.7 Marlin-Yug Ltd

7.7.1 Marlin-Yug Ltd Corporation Information

7.7.2 Marlin-Yug Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Marlin-Yug Ltd Drifting Buoy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Marlin-Yug Ltd Drifting Buoy Products Offered

7.7.5 Marlin-Yug Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Drifting Buoy Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Drifting Buoy Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Drifting Buoy Distributors

8.3 Drifting Buoy Production Mode & Process

8.4 Drifting Buoy Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Drifting Buoy Sales Channels

8.4.2 Drifting Buoy Distributors

8.5 Drifting Buoy Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357491/drifting-buoy

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: glo[email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States