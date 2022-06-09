Sex Toys Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Sex Toys Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Sex Toys Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Sex Toys market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Sex Toys market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sex Toys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sex Toys market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Sex Toys Market Segment by Type

Adult Vibrators

Dildos

Butt Plugs

Male Masturbators

Massagers

Erection Rings

Others

Sex Toys Market Segment by Application

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

Specialty Stores

The report on the Sex Toys market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)

LELO

Doc Johnson

Church & Dwight (Trojan)

We-Vibe

Lovehoney

LifeStyles Healthcare

Lover Health

Nanma Manufacturing Company

Tantus

Leten

Fun Factory

BMS Factory

Beate Uhse

Aneros Company

Jimmyjane

Luvu Brands (Liberator)

Pipedream Product

California Exotic Novelties

Bad Dragon

Nalone

Happy Valley

Crystal Delights

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Sex Toys consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sex Toys market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sex Toys manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sex Toys with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sex Toys submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Sex Toys Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sex Toys Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sex Toys Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sex Toys Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sex Toys Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sex Toys Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sex Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sex Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sex Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)

7.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Products Offered

7.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Recent Development

7.2 LELO

7.2.1 LELO Corporation Information

7.2.2 LELO Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LELO Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LELO Sex Toys Products Offered

7.2.5 LELO Recent Development

7.3 Doc Johnson

7.3.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information

7.3.2 Doc Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Products Offered

7.3.5 Doc Johnson Recent Development

7.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan)

7.4.1 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Products Offered

7.4.5 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Recent Development

7.5 We-Vibe

7.5.1 We-Vibe Corporation Information

7.5.2 We-Vibe Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 We-Vibe Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 We-Vibe Sex Toys Products Offered

7.5.5 We-Vibe Recent Development

7.6 Lovehoney

7.6.1 Lovehoney Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lovehoney Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lovehoney Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lovehoney Sex Toys Products Offered

7.6.5 Lovehoney Recent Development

7.7 LifeStyles Healthcare

7.7.1 LifeStyles Healthcare Corporation Information

7.7.2 LifeStyles Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Products Offered

7.7.5 LifeStyles Healthcare Recent Development

7.8 Lover Health

7.8.1 Lover Health Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lover Health Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lover Health Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lover Health Sex Toys Products Offered

7.8.5 Lover Health Recent Development

7.9 Nanma Manufacturing Company

7.9.1 Nanma Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nanma Manufacturing Company Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Products Offered

7.9.5 Nanma Manufacturing Company Recent Development

7.10 Tantus

7.10.1 Tantus Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tantus Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tantus Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tantus Sex Toys Products Offered

7.10.5 Tantus Recent Development

7.11 Leten

7.11.1 Leten Corporation Information

7.11.2 Leten Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Leten Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Leten Sex Toys Products Offered

7.11.5 Leten Recent Development

7.12 Fun Factory

7.12.1 Fun Factory Corporation Information

7.12.2 Fun Factory Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Fun Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Fun Factory Products Offered

7.12.5 Fun Factory Recent Development

7.13 BMS Factory

7.13.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information

7.13.2 BMS Factory Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BMS Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BMS Factory Products Offered

7.13.5 BMS Factory Recent Development

7.14 Beate Uhse

7.14.1 Beate Uhse Corporation Information

7.14.2 Beate Uhse Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Beate Uhse Products Offered

7.14.5 Beate Uhse Recent Development

7.15 Aneros Company

7.15.1 Aneros Company Corporation Information

7.15.2 Aneros Company Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Aneros Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Aneros Company Products Offered

7.15.5 Aneros Company Recent Development

7.16 Jimmyjane

7.16.1 Jimmyjane Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jimmyjane Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jimmyjane Products Offered

7.16.5 Jimmyjane Recent Development

7.17 Luvu Brands (Liberator)

7.17.1 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Products Offered

7.17.5 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Recent Development

7.18 Pipedream Product

7.18.1 Pipedream Product Corporation Information

7.18.2 Pipedream Product Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Pipedream Product Products Offered

7.18.5 Pipedream Product Recent Development

7.19 California Exotic Novelties

7.19.1 California Exotic Novelties Corporation Information

7.19.2 California Exotic Novelties Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 California Exotic Novelties Products Offered

7.19.5 California Exotic Novelties Recent Development

7.20 Bad Dragon

7.20.1 Bad Dragon Corporation Information

7.20.2 Bad Dragon Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Bad Dragon Products Offered

7.20.5 Bad Dragon Recent Development

7.21 Nalone

7.21.1 Nalone Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nalone Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Nalone Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Nalone Products Offered

7.21.5 Nalone Recent Development

7.22 Happy Valley

7.22.1 Happy Valley Corporation Information

7.22.2 Happy Valley Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Happy Valley Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Happy Valley Products Offered

7.22.5 Happy Valley Recent Development

7.23 Crystal Delights

7.23.1 Crystal Delights Corporation Information

7.23.2 Crystal Delights Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Crystal Delights Products Offered

7.23.5 Crystal Delights Recent Development

