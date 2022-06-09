Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

SUV

Sedan

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Li Auto

General Motors

BMW

Dongfeng Motor

Guangzhou Automobile

Toyota Motor

Nissan Motor

SAIC General Motors

Leapmotor

LEVC

Huawei

ENOVATE

NIUTRON

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 SUV

2.1.2 Sedan

2.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Li Auto

7.1.1 Li Auto Corporation Information

7.1.2 Li Auto Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Li Auto Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Li Auto Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.1.5 Li Auto Recent Development

7.2 General Motors

7.2.1 General Motors Corporation Information

7.2.2 General Motors Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 General Motors Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 General Motors Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.2.5 General Motors Recent Development

7.3 BMW

7.3.1 BMW Corporation Information

7.3.2 BMW Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BMW Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BMW Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.3.5 BMW Recent Development

7.4 Dongfeng Motor

7.4.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dongfeng Motor Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dongfeng Motor Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dongfeng Motor Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.4.5 Dongfeng Motor Recent Development

7.5 Guangzhou Automobile

7.5.1 Guangzhou Automobile Corporation Information

7.5.2 Guangzhou Automobile Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Guangzhou Automobile Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Guangzhou Automobile Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.5.5 Guangzhou Automobile Recent Development

7.6 Toyota Motor

7.6.1 Toyota Motor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toyota Motor Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Toyota Motor Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Toyota Motor Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.6.5 Toyota Motor Recent Development

7.7 Nissan Motor

7.7.1 Nissan Motor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nissan Motor Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nissan Motor Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nissan Motor Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.7.5 Nissan Motor Recent Development

7.8 SAIC General Motors

7.8.1 SAIC General Motors Corporation Information

7.8.2 SAIC General Motors Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SAIC General Motors Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SAIC General Motors Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.8.5 SAIC General Motors Recent Development

7.9 Leapmotor

7.9.1 Leapmotor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Leapmotor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Leapmotor Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Leapmotor Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.9.5 Leapmotor Recent Development

7.10 LEVC

7.10.1 LEVC Corporation Information

7.10.2 LEVC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LEVC Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LEVC Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.10.5 LEVC Recent Development

7.11 Huawei

7.11.1 Huawei Corporation Information

7.11.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Huawei Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Huawei Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Products Offered

7.11.5 Huawei Recent Development

7.12 ENOVATE

7.12.1 ENOVATE Corporation Information

7.12.2 ENOVATE Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ENOVATE Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ENOVATE Products Offered

7.12.5 ENOVATE Recent Development

7.13 NIUTRON

7.13.1 NIUTRON Corporation Information

7.13.2 NIUTRON Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 NIUTRON Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 NIUTRON Products Offered

7.13.5 NIUTRON Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Distributors

8.3 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Distributors

8.5 Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

