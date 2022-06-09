Family Tent Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Family Tent market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Family Tent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Family Tent market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Other

Segment by Application

Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

E-Commerce Websites

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Decathlon

Hilleberg

Black Diamond

Coleman

Johnson Outdoors

Oase Outdoors

Big Agnes

MSR

REI

Nemo

Kelty

Marmot

AMG Group

Force Ten

Gelert

Kampa

Simex Outdoor International

Skandika

Vango

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Family Tent consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Family Tent market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Family Tent manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Family Tent with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Family Tent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Family Tent companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Family Tent Product Introduction

1.2 Global Family Tent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Family Tent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Family Tent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Family Tent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Family Tent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Family Tent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Family Tent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Family Tent in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Family Tent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Family Tent Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Family Tent Industry Trends

1.5.2 Family Tent Market Drivers

1.5.3 Family Tent Market Challenges

1.5.4 Family Tent Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Family Tent Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Nylon

2.1.2 Polyester

2.1.3 Cotton

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Family Tent Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Family Tent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Family Tent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Family Tent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Family Tent Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Family Tent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Family Tent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Family Tent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Family Tent Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Specialty Sporting Goods Stores

3.1.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

3.1.3 E-Commerce Websites

3.2 Global Family Tent Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Family Tent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Family Tent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Family Tent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Family Tent Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Family Tent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Family Tent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Family Tent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Family Tent Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Family Tent Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Family Tent Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Family Tent Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Family Tent Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Family Tent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Family Tent Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Family Tent Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Family Tent in 2021

4.2.3 Global Family Tent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Family Tent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Family Tent Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Family Tent Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Family Tent Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Family Tent Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Family Tent Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Family Tent Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Family Tent Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Family Tent Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Family Tent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Family Tent Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Family Tent Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Family Tent Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Family Tent Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Family Tent Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Family Tent Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Family Tent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Family Tent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Family Tent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Family Tent Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Family Tent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Family Tent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Family Tent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Family Tent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Family Tent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Family Tent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Decathlon

7.1.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Decathlon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Decathlon Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Decathlon Family Tent Products Offered

7.1.5 Decathlon Recent Development

7.2 Hilleberg

7.2.1 Hilleberg Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hilleberg Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hilleberg Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hilleberg Family Tent Products Offered

7.2.5 Hilleberg Recent Development

7.3 Black Diamond

7.3.1 Black Diamond Corporation Information

7.3.2 Black Diamond Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Black Diamond Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Black Diamond Family Tent Products Offered

7.3.5 Black Diamond Recent Development

7.4 Coleman

7.4.1 Coleman Corporation Information

7.4.2 Coleman Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Coleman Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Coleman Family Tent Products Offered

7.4.5 Coleman Recent Development

7.5 Johnson Outdoors

7.5.1 Johnson Outdoors Corporation Information

7.5.2 Johnson Outdoors Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Johnson Outdoors Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Johnson Outdoors Family Tent Products Offered

7.5.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Development

7.6 Oase Outdoors

7.6.1 Oase Outdoors Corporation Information

7.6.2 Oase Outdoors Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Oase Outdoors Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Oase Outdoors Family Tent Products Offered

7.6.5 Oase Outdoors Recent Development

7.7 Big Agnes

7.7.1 Big Agnes Corporation Information

7.7.2 Big Agnes Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Big Agnes Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Big Agnes Family Tent Products Offered

7.7.5 Big Agnes Recent Development

7.8 MSR

7.8.1 MSR Corporation Information

7.8.2 MSR Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MSR Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MSR Family Tent Products Offered

7.8.5 MSR Recent Development

7.9 REI

7.9.1 REI Corporation Information

7.9.2 REI Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 REI Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 REI Family Tent Products Offered

7.9.5 REI Recent Development

7.10 Nemo

7.10.1 Nemo Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nemo Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nemo Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nemo Family Tent Products Offered

7.10.5 Nemo Recent Development

7.11 Kelty

7.11.1 Kelty Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kelty Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kelty Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kelty Family Tent Products Offered

7.11.5 Kelty Recent Development

7.12 Marmot

7.12.1 Marmot Corporation Information

7.12.2 Marmot Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Marmot Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Marmot Products Offered

7.12.5 Marmot Recent Development

7.13 AMG Group

7.13.1 AMG Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 AMG Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 AMG Group Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 AMG Group Products Offered

7.13.5 AMG Group Recent Development

7.14 Force Ten

7.14.1 Force Ten Corporation Information

7.14.2 Force Ten Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Force Ten Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Force Ten Products Offered

7.14.5 Force Ten Recent Development

7.15 Gelert

7.15.1 Gelert Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gelert Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gelert Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gelert Products Offered

7.15.5 Gelert Recent Development

7.16 Kampa

7.16.1 Kampa Corporation Information

7.16.2 Kampa Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Kampa Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Kampa Products Offered

7.16.5 Kampa Recent Development

7.17 Simex Outdoor International

7.17.1 Simex Outdoor International Corporation Information

7.17.2 Simex Outdoor International Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Simex Outdoor International Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Simex Outdoor International Products Offered

7.17.5 Simex Outdoor International Recent Development

7.18 Skandika

7.18.1 Skandika Corporation Information

7.18.2 Skandika Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Skandika Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Skandika Products Offered

7.18.5 Skandika Recent Development

7.19 Vango

7.19.1 Vango Corporation Information

7.19.2 Vango Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Vango Family Tent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Vango Products Offered

7.19.5 Vango Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Family Tent Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Family Tent Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Family Tent Distributors

8.3 Family Tent Production Mode & Process

8.4 Family Tent Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Family Tent Sales Channels

8.4.2 Family Tent Distributors

8.5 Family Tent Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

