Resin Figure Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Resin Figure market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Resin Figure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Resin Figure market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Anime/Comics Figures

Games Figures

Movie Figures

Image Character Figures

Other

Segment by Application

Online Store

Offline Store

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Good Smile

ALTER

Max Factory

Bandai Namco

Pop Mart

BANPRESTO

Kotobukiya

Hobby Galaxy

SEGA

Hot Toys

Aniplex+

Sentinel International

MegaHouse

Azone International

Myethos

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Resin Figure consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Resin Figure market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Resin Figure manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Resin Figure with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Resin Figure submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Resin Figure companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Resin Figure Product Introduction

1.2 Global Resin Figure Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Resin Figure Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Resin Figure Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Resin Figure Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Resin Figure Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Resin Figure Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Resin Figure Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Resin Figure in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Resin Figure Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Resin Figure Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Resin Figure Industry Trends

1.5.2 Resin Figure Market Drivers

1.5.3 Resin Figure Market Challenges

1.5.4 Resin Figure Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Resin Figure Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Anime/Comics Figures

2.1.2 Games Figures

2.1.3 Movie Figures

2.1.4 Image Character Figures

2.1.5 Other

2.2 Global Resin Figure Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Resin Figure Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Resin Figure Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Resin Figure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Resin Figure Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Resin Figure Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Resin Figure Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Resin Figure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Resin Figure Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Store

3.1.2 Offline Store

3.2 Global Resin Figure Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Resin Figure Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Resin Figure Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Resin Figure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Resin Figure Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Resin Figure Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Resin Figure Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Resin Figure Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Resin Figure Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Resin Figure Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Resin Figure Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Resin Figure Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Resin Figure Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Resin Figure Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Resin Figure Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Resin Figure Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Resin Figure in 2021

4.2.3 Global Resin Figure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Resin Figure Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Resin Figure Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Resin Figure Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Resin Figure Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Resin Figure Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Resin Figure Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Resin Figure Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Resin Figure Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Resin Figure Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Resin Figure Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Resin Figure Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Resin Figure Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Resin Figure Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Resin Figure Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Resin Figure Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Resin Figure Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Resin Figure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Resin Figure Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Resin Figure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Resin Figure Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Resin Figure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Resin Figure Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Resin Figure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Resin Figure Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Resin Figure Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Resin Figure Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Good Smile

7.1.1 Good Smile Corporation Information

7.1.2 Good Smile Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Good Smile Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Good Smile Resin Figure Products Offered

7.1.5 Good Smile Recent Development

7.2 ALTER

7.2.1 ALTER Corporation Information

7.2.2 ALTER Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ALTER Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ALTER Resin Figure Products Offered

7.2.5 ALTER Recent Development

7.3 Max Factory

7.3.1 Max Factory Corporation Information

7.3.2 Max Factory Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Max Factory Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Max Factory Resin Figure Products Offered

7.3.5 Max Factory Recent Development

7.4 Bandai Namco

7.4.1 Bandai Namco Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bandai Namco Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bandai Namco Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bandai Namco Resin Figure Products Offered

7.4.5 Bandai Namco Recent Development

7.5 Pop Mart

7.5.1 Pop Mart Corporation Information

7.5.2 Pop Mart Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Pop Mart Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Pop Mart Resin Figure Products Offered

7.5.5 Pop Mart Recent Development

7.6 BANPRESTO

7.6.1 BANPRESTO Corporation Information

7.6.2 BANPRESTO Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BANPRESTO Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BANPRESTO Resin Figure Products Offered

7.6.5 BANPRESTO Recent Development

7.7 Kotobukiya

7.7.1 Kotobukiya Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kotobukiya Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kotobukiya Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kotobukiya Resin Figure Products Offered

7.7.5 Kotobukiya Recent Development

7.8 Hobby Galaxy

7.8.1 Hobby Galaxy Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hobby Galaxy Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hobby Galaxy Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hobby Galaxy Resin Figure Products Offered

7.8.5 Hobby Galaxy Recent Development

7.9 SEGA

7.9.1 SEGA Corporation Information

7.9.2 SEGA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SEGA Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SEGA Resin Figure Products Offered

7.9.5 SEGA Recent Development

7.10 Hot Toys

7.10.1 Hot Toys Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hot Toys Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hot Toys Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hot Toys Resin Figure Products Offered

7.10.5 Hot Toys Recent Development

7.11 Aniplex+

7.11.1 Aniplex+ Corporation Information

7.11.2 Aniplex+ Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Aniplex+ Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Aniplex+ Resin Figure Products Offered

7.11.5 Aniplex+ Recent Development

7.12 Sentinel International

7.12.1 Sentinel International Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sentinel International Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sentinel International Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sentinel International Products Offered

7.12.5 Sentinel International Recent Development

7.13 MegaHouse

7.13.1 MegaHouse Corporation Information

7.13.2 MegaHouse Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 MegaHouse Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 MegaHouse Products Offered

7.13.5 MegaHouse Recent Development

7.14 Azone International

7.14.1 Azone International Corporation Information

7.14.2 Azone International Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Azone International Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Azone International Products Offered

7.14.5 Azone International Recent Development

7.15 Myethos

7.15.1 Myethos Corporation Information

7.15.2 Myethos Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Myethos Resin Figure Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Myethos Products Offered

7.15.5 Myethos Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Resin Figure Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Resin Figure Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Resin Figure Distributors

8.3 Resin Figure Production Mode & Process

8.4 Resin Figure Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Resin Figure Sales Channels

8.4.2 Resin Figure Distributors

8.5 Resin Figure Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

