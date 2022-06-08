Uncategorized

Global Brassica Napus Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Brassica Napus Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brassica Napus Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cold-pressed Oil

 

Extracted Oil

 

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Biofuels

Oleo Chemicals

Other

By Company

ADM

Cargill

Bunge

Richardson Oilseed

Viterra

Al Ghurair

CHS

Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)

Wilmar International

COFCO

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Brassica Napus Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cold-pressed Oil
1.2.3 Extracted Oil
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Biofuels
1.3.4 Oleo Chemicals
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Brassica Napus Oil Production
2.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Brassica Napus Oil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Brassica Napus Oil Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Brassica Napus Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Brassica Napus Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Brassica Napus Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Brassica Napus Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Brassica Napus Oil Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Brassica Napus Oil by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Br

 

