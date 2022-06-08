Global Brassica Napus Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Brassica Napus Oil market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brassica Napus Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cold-pressed Oil
Extracted Oil
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Biofuels
Oleo Chemicals
Other
By Company
ADM
Cargill
Bunge
Richardson Oilseed
Viterra
Al Ghurair
CHS
Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)
Wilmar International
COFCO
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Brassica Napus Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cold-pressed Oil
1.2.3 Extracted Oil
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Biofuels
1.3.4 Oleo Chemicals
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Brassica Napus Oil Production
2.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Brassica Napus Oil Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Brassica Napus Oil Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Brassica Napus Oil Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Brassica Napus Oil Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Brassica Napus Oil Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Brassica Napus Oil Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Brassica Napus Oil Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Brassica Napus Oil Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Brassica Napus Oil by Region (2023-2028)
