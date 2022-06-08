Bioplastic Textiles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bioplastic Textiles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioplastic Textiles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polytrimethylene Terephthalate
Polyamide
Polyethylene Terephthalate
Polylactic Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Food and Beverage
Home and Personal Care
Medical and Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Others
By Company
Ercros S.A.
BASF SE
Natureworks LLC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bioplastic Textiles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bioplastic Textiles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polytrimethylene Terephthalate
1.2.3 Polyamide
1.2.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate
1.2.5 Polylactic Acid
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bioplastic Textiles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Home and Personal Care
1.3.4 Medical and Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Agriculture
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bioplastic Textiles Production
2.1 Global Bioplastic Textiles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bioplastic Textiles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bioplastic Textiles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bioplastic Textiles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bioplastic Textiles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bioplastic Textiles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bioplastic Textiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bioplastic Textiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bioplastic Textiles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
