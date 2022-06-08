Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nucleic Acid Test Kit
Antibody Test Kit
Segment by Application
Hospital
Scientific Research
Diagnostic Center
By Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific
LabCorp
Cepheid
Hologic
Danaher
Roche Diagnostics
BioM?rieux
Integrated DNA Technologies
Abbott Laboratories
Beijing Genomics Institute
Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology
Geneodx
Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology
Da An Gene
Wondfo
INNOVITA
Kogenebiotech
Mylab Discovery
Altona Diagnostics
Seegene
SD Biosensor
Biomaxima
Quidel
Qiagen
GenMark Diagnostics
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nucleic Acid Test Kit
1.2.3 Antibody Test Kit
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Scientific Research
1.3.4 Diagnostic Center
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1
