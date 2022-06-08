Uncategorized

Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Nucleic Acid Test Kit

 

Antibody Test Kit

 

Segment by Application

Hospital

Scientific Research

Diagnostic Center

By Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabCorp

Cepheid

Hologic

Danaher

Roche Diagnostics

BioM?rieux

Integrated DNA Technologies

Abbott Laboratories

Beijing Genomics Institute

Shanghai Huirui Biotechnology

Geneodx

Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology

Da An Gene

Wondfo

INNOVITA

Kogenebiotech

Mylab Discovery

Altona Diagnostics

Seegene

SD Biosensor

Biomaxima

Quidel

Qiagen

GenMark Diagnostics

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nucleic Acid Test Kit
1.2.3 Antibody Test Kit
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Scientific Research
1.3.4 Diagnostic Center
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Coronavirus Disease 2019 Test Kit Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1

 

