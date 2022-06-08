Expanded Glass Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Expanded Glass market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanded Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
0.04-0.125 mm
0.1-0.3 mm
0.25-0.5 mm
0.25 ? 1 mm
1-2 mm
2-4 mm
Other
Segment by Application
Drilling
Building Decoration
Car Manufacturing
Industrial Manufacturing
Other
By Company
Dennert Poraver GmbH
BPN International LLC
SWARCO VESTGLAS GmbH (SWARCO)
Quietstone
Stikloporas
Kramer Schaumsilikate GmbH
Liaver GmbH?Co. KG
AGSCO Corporation
Expanded Glass Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Expanded Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Expanded Glass Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.04-0.125 mm
1.2.3 0.1-0.3 mm
1.2.4 0.25-0.5 mm
1.2.5 0.25 ? 1 mm
1.2.6 1-2 mm
1.2.7 2-4 mm
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Expanded Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drilling
1.3.3 Building Decoration
1.3.4 Car Manufacturing
1.3.5 Industrial Manufacturing
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Expanded Glass Production
2.1 Global Expanded Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Expanded Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Expanded Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Expanded Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Expanded Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Expanded Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Expanded Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Expanded Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Expanded Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Expanded Glass Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Expanded Glass Sales by Regi
