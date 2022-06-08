Uncategorized

Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

0.04-0.125 mm

 

0.1-0.3 mm

 

0.25-0.5 mm

0.25 ? 1 mm

1-2 mm

2-4 mm

Other

Segment by Application

Drilling

Building Decoration

Car Manufacturing

Industrial Manufacturing

Other

By Company

Dennert Poraver GmbH

BPN International LLC

SWARCO VESTGLAS GmbH (SWARCO)

Quietstone

Stikloporas

Kramer Schaumsilikate GmbH

Liaver GmbH?Co. KG

AGSCO Corporation

Expanded Glass Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.04-0.125 mm
1.2.3 0.1-0.3 mm
1.2.4 0.25-0.5 mm
1.2.5 0.25 ? 1 mm
1.2.6 1-2 mm
1.2.7 2-4 mm
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drilling
1.3.3 Building Decoration
1.3.4 Car Manufacturing
1.3.5 Industrial Manufacturing
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Production
2.1 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Expanded Glass Beads (Granules) Revenu

 

