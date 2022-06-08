Fiberglass Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fiberglass Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiberglass Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Waterproof
Oil-proof
Segment by Application
Car
Shipbuilding
Other Repairs
By Company
3M
Evercoat (Illinois Tool Works)
Hi Bond
West System
Marine Tex
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiberglass Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Waterproof
1.2.3 Oil-proof
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Car
1.3.3 Shipbuilding
1.3.4 Other Repairs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fiberglass Resin Production
2.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fiberglass Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fiberglass Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fiberglass Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fiberglass Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fiberglass Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Fiberglass Resin by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Fiberglass Resin Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Fiberglass Resi
