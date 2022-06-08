Fiberglass Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Fiberglass Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiberglass Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Waterproof

Oil-proof

Segment by Application

Car

Shipbuilding

Other Repairs

By Company

3M

Evercoat (Illinois Tool Works)

Hi Bond

West System

Marine Tex

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiberglass Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Waterproof

1.2.3 Oil-proof

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Car

1.3.3 Shipbuilding

1.3.4 Other Repairs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Fiberglass Resin Production

2.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Fiberglass Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Fiberglass Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Fiberglass Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Fiberglass Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Fiberglass Resin Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Fiberglass Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Fiberglass Resin by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Fiberglass Resin Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Fiberglass Resi

