Luxury Sofa Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Luxury Sofa market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Sofa market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Leather Sofa
Fabric Sofa
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
By Company
Natuzzi Italia
Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited)
Cassina (Poltrona Frau)
Collins?Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.)
La-Z-Boy
Roche Bobois
B?B Italia
Sofa?Chair Company
BESPOKE SOFA LONDON
Willow?Hall
Nella Vetrina
Interi Furniture
John Sankey
Bernhardt Furniture Company
Montauk Sofa
Modenese Interiors
Sherrill Furniture Company
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Sofa Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Leather Sofa
1.2.3 Fabric Sofa
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Luxury Sofa Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Luxury Sofa by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Luxury Sofa Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Luxury Sofa in 2021
3.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue by
