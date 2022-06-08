GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Rapid Test Kit
Culture Test
PCR-based Test
Segment by Application
Physician Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Hospitals
By Company
Quidel Corporation
BD
Abbott Laboratories
bioM?rieux SA
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
DiaSorin S.p.A.
Sekisui Diagnostics
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rapid Test Kit
1.2.3 Culture Test
1.2.4 PCR-based Test
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Physician Clinics
1.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
1.3.4 Hospitals
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Industry Trends
2.3.2 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Drivers
2.3.3 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Challenges
2.3.4 GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global GAS Phary
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Regional GAS Pharyngitis Diagnostics Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027