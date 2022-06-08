Battery Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Battery Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PVDF
Ceramic
Alumina
Oxide
Carbon
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Power Industry
Others
By Company
APV Engineered Coatings
Arkema
Solvay
Mitsubishi
Ube Industries Ltd.
Tanaka Chemical Corporation
Asahi Kasei Corporation
SK innovation Co., Ltd.
Unifrax
NEI Corporation
Targray Technology International Inc.
Alteo Group
Nano One Materials Corp.
SAMCO Inc.
Nexeon Limited
ALD NanoSolutions, Inc.
Forge Nano Inc
Beneq Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Battery Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Battery Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVDF
1.2.3 Ceramic
1.2.4 Alumina
1.2.5 Oxide
1.2.6 Carbon
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Battery Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Power Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Battery Coating Production
2.1 Global Battery Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Battery Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Battery Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Battery Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Battery Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Battery Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Battery Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Battery Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Battery Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Battery Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Battery Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Battery Coating by Region (2023-2028)
