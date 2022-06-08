Uncategorized

Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ballistic & Armour Steel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ballistic & Armour Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Civilian Grade

 

Military Grade

 

Segment by Application

Battle Tanks

Bulletproof Vehicles

Submarines

Others

By Company

ArcelorMittal

SSAB AB

Thyssenkrupp

Astralloy (Nucor)

Evraz

Bisalloy Steel Group

Shah Alloys

CMC Impact Metals

SIJ Acroni

HSJ SA

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ballistic & Armour Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Civilian Grade
1.2.3 Military Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Battle Tanks
1.3.3 Bulletproof Vehicles
1.3.4 Submarines
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Production
2.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Sales by Region (2

 

