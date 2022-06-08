Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Ballistic & Armour Steel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ballistic & Armour Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Civilian Grade
Military Grade
Segment by Application
Battle Tanks
Bulletproof Vehicles
Submarines
Others
By Company
ArcelorMittal
SSAB AB
Thyssenkrupp
Astralloy (Nucor)
Evraz
Bisalloy Steel Group
Shah Alloys
CMC Impact Metals
SIJ Acroni
HSJ SA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ballistic & Armour Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Civilian Grade
1.2.3 Military Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Battle Tanks
1.3.3 Bulletproof Vehicles
1.3.4 Submarines
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Production
2.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ballistic & Armour Steel Sales by Region
